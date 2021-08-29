WWE to Stop Recruiting Independent Wrestlers: Report

WWE is clearly going through some major changes. The organisation is not only planning to release some of the wrestlers, but is also probably looking to stop picking up ‘independent wrestlers’. The speculations about this have become even more strong after WWE President Nick Khan confirmed the information to journalist Ariel Helwani. Wrestling Observer Newsletter too reported something very similar about this update.

According to a report in wrestlingnews.co, WWE will not be looking at roping in indie wrestlers at the upcoming scouting sessions to get the next big WWE star. If the rumour mill is to be believed, then WWE is more than willing to let AEW hire independent wrestlers and will let them prioritize fresh talent or the ones who have little experience. WWE, for hiring new wrestlers, will be carrying out try-outs to recruit new people. They previously held try-outs in Las Vegas during SummerSlam week. From that recruitment, they had roped in 12 prospects.

Nick Khan had previously told wrestlingnews.co that the decision in all aspects is finally taken by Vince McMahon, the CEO of WWE. However, there are a group of people who are involved in the process of decision making including Stephanie McMahon, Paul Levesque, Bruce Prichard and Kevin Dunn.

Even though there has been no official confirmation till now, the mere speculation has caused a havoc on social media. People have been divided in two segments the one who are in favour of the likely decision and the ones who are entirely against it.

Further, Tony Khan of AEW has already reacted to the rumour by sharing a screenshot of a scene from the movie titled Boiler Room.

His timely reaction in the form of a meme has been much loved by the audience and they have expressed the same in the comments of the tweet. Over eight thousand netizens have already favourited the post.

