25
»
1-min read

WWE: Triple H Unsure About Brock Lesnar's Contract Negotiations

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Brock Lesnar’s contract situation. There are several reports stating that the Lesnar may leave Vince McMahon’s promotion after WrestleMania 34 when his deal runs out.

Yash Bhati | CNN-News18

Updated:March 23, 2018, 5:03 PM IST
Brock Lesnar. (Getty Images)
Lesnar is scheduled to defend his Universal championship against Roman Reigns in the main-event of WrestleMania 34. WWE has even played Brock’s part time schedule and his flirting with the UFC into a storyline.

Lesnar is reportedly set for a return to the MMA giants. Dana White even tweeted out a photo with Brock in a UFC t-shirt on the same day that Elimination Chamber event took place in Las Vegas.

When quizzed, WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Levesque aka Triple H to clarify anything related to Lesnar’s contract situation and he did not have a definitive answer on the matter. Triple H hinted that not everything is rosy backstage with the Beast Incarnate.

"To be honest I really don't have anything to share in this conversation and we'll see where it goes’ the Game told CNN-News18.

“Brock is Brock, he's an interesting guy to be with, makes it challenging which is always wonderful and we're working on it. We'll see where that goes as time goes on.”
Triple H stated that WWE has a good working relationship with the UFC and he talks to their president Dana White regularly.

Lesnar is one of the better known stars of WWE with his Universal Championship reign lasting almost a year. He was even the first person to defeat the Undertaker at WrestleMania. It is widely known that WWE wants Roman Reigns to beat Brock at WrestleMania 34 to become the face of the sports entertainment giants.

Meanwhile hard-hitting heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou has called out former UFC heavyweight champion Brock for fight inside the Octagon. So things are definitely likely to heat up after the WrestleMania 34.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
