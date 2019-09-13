Take the pledge to vote

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins Discovers He has Siblings ahead of Clash of Champions

Seth Rollins revealed on social media that he recently found out that he has a brother and a sister thanks to a DNA test.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 13, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins Discovers He has Siblings ahead of Clash of Champions
Seth Rollins andhis brother (Photo Credit: Twitter)
WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently found out that he has a brother and sister he never knew existed. The wrestling superstar, whose real name is Colby Lopez, revealed his joy at finding out he has a brother and sister thanks to a DNA test mere days before WWE's pay per view event Clash of Champions.

Rollins took to Twitter to tweet an image alongside his brother, which he captioned, "In a wild turn of events, I recently found out I have a brother (and sister, not pictured) I never knew existed! Thank you @23andMe for bringing people together. Life is a crazy, awesome thing and we are all insanely lucky to get to experience it."

In his tweet, the Universal Champion thanked an organisation called '23 and Me', which is known for generating reports related to a client's ancestry.

Notably, the WWE superstar is in the middle of one of the most trying times as he heads to Sunday's Clash of Champions.

Rollins and Strowman will defend their Raw tag team titles against the unlikely team of Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler before Rollins has to defend his own gold against his tag team partner.

The year has seen quite a few highs for Rollins who recently got engaged to the WWE Raw women's champion and fellow wrestler Becky Lynch.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
