Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

WWE Veteran Booker T Says He is Talking With Brother Stevie Ray for Match With The Revival

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are speaking about match against WWE Hall of Fame tag team Harlem Heat.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 2, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WWE Veteran Booker T Says He is Talking With Brother Stevie Ray for Match With The Revival
Booker T. (Photo Credit: WWE)

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been pushing hard on social media for a match against WWE Hall of Fame tag team Harlem Heat following a promo on Booker T back at the TLC Kickoff show. While WWE has not commented on it officially, Dawson and Wilder have been tweeting about the possibility continuously.

According to a report in Comicbook.com, Booker too has continued to speak about it on his Hall of Fame podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the same on this week's WWE Backstage as well, hinting that the match could actually happen.

WWE on Fox took to their official Twitter handle and posted a video of the interaction between Christian, Renee Young and Booker T, where the veteran wrestler was heard saying, "You know what? Me and my big brother, we talking about it." He further added, "I got one left in me. One. Dawson. Wilder. Don't get jacked up, sucka!"

Dash Wilder too replied to Booker T's comments writing, "Let's go, Book. Get Stevie. Meet us in Houston," on his Twitter handle.

Booker T is considered to be one of the most decorated wrestlers in WCW history, having held 21 titles including a record six WCW World Television Championships and a record eleven WCW World Tag Team Championships. Of these, ten he won as a part of Harlem Heat with his brother, Lash "Stevie Ray" Huffman.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram