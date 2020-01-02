WWE Veteran Booker T Says He is Talking With Brother Stevie Ray for Match With The Revival
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are speaking about match against WWE Hall of Fame tag team Harlem Heat.
Booker T. (Photo Credit: WWE)
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been pushing hard on social media for a match against WWE Hall of Fame tag team Harlem Heat following a promo on Booker T back at the TLC Kickoff show. While WWE has not commented on it officially, Dawson and Wilder have been tweeting about the possibility continuously.
According to a report in Comicbook.com, Booker too has continued to speak about it on his Hall of Fame podcast.
Y’all might’ve set the table, but we sitting at the head of it I’m begging ya... pic.twitter.com/QPTl60IP6E— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 22, 2019
The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the same on this week's WWE Backstage as well, hinting that the match could actually happen.
WWE on Fox took to their official Twitter handle and posted a video of the interaction between Christian, Renee Young and Booker T, where the veteran wrestler was heard saying, "You know what? Me and my big brother, we talking about it." He further added, "I got one left in me. One. Dawson. Wilder. Don't get jacked up, sucka!"
Dash Wilder too replied to Booker T's comments writing, "Let's go, Book. Get Stevie. Meet us in Houston," on his Twitter handle.
Let’s go, Book. Get Stevie. Meet us in Houston. https://t.co/0zmpbcSVom— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) January 1, 2020
Booker T is considered to be one of the most decorated wrestlers in WCW history, having held 21 titles including a record six WCW World Television Championships and a record eleven WCW World Tag Team Championships. Of these, ten he won as a part of Harlem Heat with his brother, Lash "Stevie Ray" Huffman.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan's Pool Side Pics with Brother Ibrahim Khan Will Wash Away All Your Blues
- Airtel Happy Holidays Offer: Get a Chance to Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Year in Review: Microsoft in 2019 Was All About Microsoft in 2020
- Airtel Raises Minimum Monthly Recharge for Prepaid Users
- Shweta Tiwari Talks About Work and Life Post Divorce from Second Husband Abhinav Kohli