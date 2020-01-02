WWE Veteran Booker T Says He is Talking With Brother Stevie Ray for Match With The Revival

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been pushing hard on social media for a match against WWE Hall of Fame tag team Harlem Heat following a promo on Booker T back at the TLC Kickoff show. While WWE has not commented on it officially, Dawson and Wilder have been tweeting about the possibility continuously.

According to a report in Comicbook.com, Booker too has continued to speak about it on his Hall of Fame podcast.

Y’all might’ve set the table, but we sitting at the head of it I’m begging ya... pic.twitter.com/QPTl60IP6E — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 22, 2019

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the same on this week's WWE Backstage as well, hinting that the match could actually happen.

WWE on Fox took to their official Twitter handle and posted a video of the interaction between Christian, Renee Young and Booker T, where the veteran wrestler was heard saying, "You know what? Me and my big brother, we talking about it." He further added, "I got one left in me. One. Dawson. Wilder. Don't get jacked up, sucka!"

Dash Wilder too replied to Booker T's comments writing, "Let's go, Book. Get Stevie. Meet us in Houston," on his Twitter handle.

Let’s go, Book. Get Stevie. Meet us in Houston. https://t.co/0zmpbcSVom — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) January 1, 2020

Booker T is considered to be one of the most decorated wrestlers in WCW history, having held 21 titles including a record six WCW World Television Championships and a record eleven WCW World Tag Team Championships. Of these, ten he won as a part of Harlem Heat with his brother, Lash "Stevie Ray" Huffman.

