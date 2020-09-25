WWE: Watch Stephanie McMahon Dance to a Bollywood Number With The Singh Brothers

India loves WWE and WWE loves India. The feeling is mutual. This love was on display when WWE CEO’s daughter Stephanie McMahon danced to a Bollywood number with the Singh Brothers. The Singh brothers have reposted a clip from last year which shows Stephanie donning a traditional “chunni” and rocking to the song 'Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai' from the Bollywood film Ishq. WWE fans in India are definitely going to love the video.

The Singh brothers wished McMahon a “Happy Bolly-Bolly-Bolly Birthday!” through the Twitter post.

In the original video, which the brothers shared more than a year ago, Stephanie talked about India, Bollywood and its similarities with WWE and so much more.

They first exchange “Namaste” after which Stephanie says how she is fascinated by Bollywood and its dance sequences, the colours which are “so similar to WWE”. The Singh Brothers told her it was the largest film industry in the world, although not many people know about it.

The Singh Brothers – Sunil Singh and Samir Singh (ring names) – debuted in the WWE as Bollywood Boyz. They featured as the sidekicks of the former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, helping him win matches using many means. Following Mahal’s injury, they perform as tag team wrestlers.

Apart from the Singh Brothers, wishes have poured in for Stephanie McMahon, the Chief Brand Officer of the WWE, who turned 44 on Friday. Her father Vince tweeted, “I am prouder every day. Happy Birthday to my incredible daughter!” Other members of the wrestling fraternity including Natalie, Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair and Lexi Kaufman also wished her on her birthday.

Stephanie’s own birthday wish is for as many people as possible to join WWE and to help raise money for The V Foundation, which runs programmes for Cancer patients. In a Twitter post, she urged people to take the Superstar Challenge and join the fight against paediatric cancer. Check out the message:

My birthday wish is for as many people as possible to join @WWE & @TheVFoundation's @ConnorsCure Superstar Challenge! Grab your sneakers, a friend & get moving to raise money in the fight against pediatric cancer. Please visit https://t.co/u8G3gYhMyd to get started. pic.twitter.com/5bnimF4IEp — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 24, 2020

