WWE Wrestlemania 35 Results: Becky Lynch Reigns Supreme, Roman Reigns Wins 1st Match After Leukemia Battle

For the first time in Wrestlemania history a women’s match headlined the event and Becky Lynch reigned supreme in the historic moment.The Man Becky Lynch pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey to win the triple-threat match, which also included SmackDown Woman’s Champion Charlotte Flair. With the win, Lynch became the first woman in WWE history to hold both Raw and SmackDown championships at the same time.Lynch faced ample fight from both Flair and Rousey but she kept her cool and made the best of the chance she got to win the historic match.Holding both the Raw and SmackDown championships, it is not yet known if she will feature in Raw or SmackDown.Roman Reigns has had a tough battle with leukemia but upon his return to the WWE ring, Reigns reigned as he defeated Drew McIntyre to get back into the winning column.Kurt Angle bid farewell to WWE with a defeat as his former nemesis Baron Corbin defeated him on Sunday. Angle was unmoved after the defeat though and said, “For the last 20 years, I have had the time of my life. Including tonight. I want to hear those two words that has epitomised my career. So play my music.”Triple H registered his first win over Bautista in WWE as former Evolution member Ric Flair helped him get the victory.Flair handed Triple H a sledge hammer that he used to beat Bautista.Balor absolutely dominated his match against Lashley who could not win even with the intervention of Lio Rush. Balor was simply too good for Lashley as he reclaimed the Intercontinental Championship.United States Champion Samoa Joe defeated Rey MysterioKofi Kingston became the WWE champion with a win over Daniel BryanFatal 4-Way Match: The IIconics defeated Bayley & Sasha Banks vs Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs Nia Jax & Tamina to become new WWE Women’s Tag Team ChampionsShane McMahon defeated The MizAJ Styles defeated Randy OrtonSeth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to become new Universal ChampionBraun Strowman won Andre the Giant Memorial Battle RoyalCarmella won WrestleMania Women’s Battle RoyalTony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy to become new Cruiserweight Champion