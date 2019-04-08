English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WWE Wrestlemania 35 Results: Becky Lynch Reigns Supreme, Roman Reigns Wins 1st Match After Leukemia Battle
WWE Wrestlemania 35: Becky Lynch became the first-ever Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion. Roman Reigns gets emotional victory while Kurt Angle loses farewell match.
'The Man' Bekcy Lynch outlasted Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win the Raw and SmackDown Championships. (Photo Credit: WWE)
For the first time in Wrestlemania history a women’s match headlined the event and Becky Lynch reigned supreme in the historic moment.
The Man Becky Lynch pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey to win the triple-threat match, which also included SmackDown Woman’s Champion Charlotte Flair. With the win, Lynch became the first woman in WWE history to hold both Raw and SmackDown championships at the same time.
Lynch faced ample fight from both Flair and Rousey but she kept her cool and made the best of the chance she got to win the historic match.
Holding both the Raw and SmackDown championships, it is not yet known if she will feature in Raw or SmackDown.
Roman Reigns wins 1st match on return to WWE
Roman Reigns has had a tough battle with leukemia but upon his return to the WWE ring, Reigns reigned as he defeated Drew McIntyre to get back into the winning column.
Kurt Angle receives a losing farewell
Kurt Angle bid farewell to WWE with a defeat as his former nemesis Baron Corbin defeated him on Sunday. Angle was unmoved after the defeat though and said, “For the last 20 years, I have had the time of my life. Including tonight. I want to hear those two words that has epitomised my career. So play my music.”
No Holds Barred match: Triple H defeats Bautista
Triple H registered his first win over Bautista in WWE as former Evolution member Ric Flair helped him get the victory.
Flair handed Triple H a sledge hammer that he used to beat Bautista.
Finn Balor defeats Bobby Lashley for Intercontinental Championship
Balor absolutely dominated his match against Lashley who could not win even with the intervention of Lio Rush. Balor was simply too good for Lashley as he reclaimed the Intercontinental Championship.
OTHER RESULTS:
United States Champion Samoa Joe defeated Rey Mysterio
Kofi Kingston became the WWE champion with a win over Daniel Bryan
Fatal 4-Way Match: The IIconics defeated Bayley & Sasha Banks vs Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs Nia Jax & Tamina to become new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
Shane McMahon defeated The Miz
AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton
Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to become new Universal Champion
Braun Strowman won Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Carmella won WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy to become new Cruiserweight Champion
SUPERMAN IS IN THE BUILDING.#WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/ta1XQ2P8Fw— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
One more time...— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
The @WWEUniverse serenades @RealKurtAngle! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8YiZB1edPu
There's nothing @TripleH won't do to save his career... and that includes RIPPING OUT @DaveBautista's nose ring!! #WrestleMania #NoHoldsBarred pic.twitter.com/0lyzWVulHF— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
Oh, you thought #TheDemon @FinnBalor couldn't out-power @fightbobby? 😈 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/xoSluBkeQU— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
