WWE WrestleMania 36 2020: Full Match Card and When, Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 will take place on April 4 and 5 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event was earlier scheduled to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

It will be televised on pay-per-view and the WWE Network on April 4 and 5. This is the first time when WrestleMania 36 will be conducted as a two-night streaming event.

What is the date and time of WWE WrestleMania 36 2020?

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 will commence on April 4 and end on April 5. The two-day mega wrestling event was earlier scheduled to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa but was later shifted to WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The match will be televised on April 4 and 5 at 10.30 PM in India.

Where to watch WWE WrestleMania 36 2020?

The WrestleMania 36 2020 can be watched live in India on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English, and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi.



Where to Live Stream WWE WrestleMania 36 2020?

One can watch the WWE WrestleMania 2020 on the WWE Network across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 match card:

1. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (For NXT Women's Championship)

2. Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (For WWE Championship)

3. Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns (For WWE Universal Championship)

4. Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler (For WWE Raw Women's Championship)

5. John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House match)

6. Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina (For the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

7. The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

8. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (Singles match)

9. The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (with Xavier Woods) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (For the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

10. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega) (For the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

11. Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana) (Singles match)

12. Elias vs. King Corbin (Singles match)

13. Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing match)

14. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan (For the WWE Intercontinental Championship)