WWE Wrestlemania 36: No Battle Royal This Year Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

For a long time, there were speculations and doubts about the WWE Wrestlemania 36 Battle Royal this year amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The wrestling federation earlier decided to relocate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay to the WWE Performance Center.

The step was taken to make sure that the matches take place without any fans in attendance. This was done keeping in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s recommendation about postponing or cancelling any event which has more than 50 people in attendance.

Now, amid the growing concerns, WWE has stated that it will not hold the upcoming Wrestlemania 36 Battle Royal formats, as reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet. The annual wrestling event will drop the Andre, the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Women's' Royal Rumble, and other matches of the same nature.

WWE is taking all these measures to "flatten the curve." The CDC and the US government have made several requests to stop the increase of coronavirus cases.

To avoid contact between the participants inside the ring, the decision has been put into force. Meanwhile, the WWE Performance Center is strictly adhering to the practice of examining each entrant.

Also, this is for the first time ever in the history of WrestleMania that it is being taking place over two nights. So far, the wrestling federation has announced only seven matches.