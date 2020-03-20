English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WWE Wrestlemania 36: No Battle Royal This Year Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Wrestlemania 36 (Photo Credit: WWE)

Wrestlemania 36 (Photo Credit: WWE)

Coronavirus effect: WWE has stated that it will not hold the upcoming Wrestlemania 36 Battle Royal formats.

Share this:

For a long time, there were speculations and doubts about the WWE Wrestlemania 36 Battle Royal this year amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The wrestling federation earlier decided to relocate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay to the WWE Performance Center.

The step was taken to make sure that the matches take place without any fans in attendance. This was done keeping in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s recommendation about postponing or cancelling any event which has more than 50 people in attendance.

Now, amid the growing concerns, WWE has stated that it will not hold the upcoming Wrestlemania 36 Battle Royal formats, as reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet. The annual wrestling event will drop the Andre, the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Women's' Royal Rumble, and other matches of the same nature.

WWE is taking all these measures to "flatten the curve." The CDC and the US government have made several requests to stop the increase of coronavirus cases.

To avoid contact between the participants inside the ring, the decision has been put into force. Meanwhile, the WWE Performance Center is strictly adhering to the practice of examining each entrant.

Also, this is for the first time ever in the history of WrestleMania that it is being taking place over two nights. So far, the wrestling federation has announced only seven matches.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story