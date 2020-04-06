WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Defeats John Cena in Firefly Funhouse Match

Arguably the most famous WWE star John Cena lost to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a dramatic match in WrestleMania 36. The Firefly Funhouse match was broadcast at 6 pm on April 5 (Sunday) ET or 3.30 am on April 6 (Monday) in India.

'The Champ' John Cena seemed to fight a mind war with Wyatt as the screen showed multiple glimpses of Cena's wrestling career. The theme resounded what Wyatt told Cena at the very beginning of the game -that Cena was going to face his "most dangerous opponent" till date, himself.

The match began with Cena entering the WWE Performance Center. However, the screen cuts to Wyatt, who enters the Firefly Funhouse. Amid the weird feel of the funhouse, Wyatt then tells Cena that there exists another realm urging him to take a "deep look at who you really are".

Ramblin' Rabbit shows up and so does Mr. McBossman. The parody puppet version of the CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon asks John Cena to prove himself. During one of the mind games, Cena is taken back to his debut match in WWE SmackDown against Kurt Angle. Cena enters the ring wearing his Prototype gear and now Wyatt is saying the lines Angle did.

Wyatt challenges Cena to hit him and the WWE Superstar uses all his might by calling "ruthless aggression" aloud. But he keeps missing Wyatt as the latter says that Cena "can only" look and "not touch".

The feed later on also cuts to WrestleMania 30, which also featured a duel between the two. Cena was seen taking it on with Sister Abigail as well. Clips of WCW and Cena's career in WWE were shown. Finally, Wyatt as 'The Fiend' stood behind a defeated Cena as the lines "let me in" are heard and the screen blackens.