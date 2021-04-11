WWE Wrestlemania 37 Result 2021, Day 1 Live Updates| And that is a wrap from Night 1 of Wrestlemania 37. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks put on a solid main event with the title changing hands. A predictable outcome, but both superstars put everything on the line. After a rain delay, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley kicked off Wrestlemania 37, but the Scottish warrior could not get the better of the Almighty one.

AJ Styles and Omos claimed the WWE RAW Tag Team championship beating the new day, but the match of the night belonged

What a match Bad Bunny has put on with Damien Priest and Miz and Morrison. One of the best celebrity matches you will see for a long time. not just at Wrestlemania, but all of WWE. Also, Braun Strowman beat Shane McMahon inside a steel cage match while AJ Styles and Omos won the RAW tag team titles