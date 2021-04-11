sports

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Full Result 2021, Day 1 Highlights: Bianca Belair Wins SmackDown Women's Championship

April 11, 2021, 09:26 IST
WWE Wrestlemania 37 Full Result 2021, Day 1 Highlights: Bianca Belair Wins SmackDown Women's Championship

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Result 2021, Day 1 Live Updates| And that is a wrap from Night 1 of Wrestlemania 37. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks put on a solid main event with the title changing hands. A predictable outcome, but both superstars put everything on the line. After a rain delay, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley kicked off Wrestlemania 37, but the Scottish warrior could not get the better of the Almighty one.

AJ Styles and Omos claimed the WWE RAW Tag Team championship beating the new day, but the match of the night belonged

What a match Bad Bunny has put on with Damien Priest and Miz and Morrison. One of the best celebrity matches you will see for a long time. not just at Wrestlemania, but all of WWE. Also, Braun Strowman beat Shane McMahon inside a steel cage match while AJ Styles and Omos won the RAW tag team titles

Apr 11, 2021 09:26 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Full Result 2021, Day 1 

WWE Championship match: Bobby Lashley (C) beat Drew McIntyre.
Cesaro beat Seth Rollins .
Steel Cage match: Braun Strowman  beat Shane McMahon.
Bad Bunny and Damian Priest beat The Miz and John Morrison.
SmackDown Women's Championship match: Bianca Belair beat Sasha Banks (C) 
RAW Tag Team Championship match: AJ Styles and Omos beat The New Day (C) 
Tag Team Turmoil match: Natalya and Tamina beat Lana and Naomi, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose  and The Riott Squad

Apr 11, 2021 09:09 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Result 2021, Day 1 Live Updates: That's it - Bianca Belair creates history and wins the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion beating Sasha Banks. Both women superstars delivered a solid main event to close out the show. Bianca Belair walks out the champion on Day 1

Apr 11, 2021 09:03 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Result 2021, Day 1 Live Updates: Power of Bianca Belair too much for Sasha Banks. Three powerbombs in tandem to Banks after Belair caught Banks off the rope and lifted her all the way to the ring. Banks however is holding on and is fighting back during the key moments. A splash on to Belair and an ttempted pin. Belair kicks out. Banks taking her aggression to the next level. The mean streak is out and submission hold on Belair

Apr 11, 2021 08:57 (IST)

History in the making

Apr 11, 2021 08:52 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Result 2021, Day 1 Live Updates: It's main event time - Sasha Bank vs Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's championship. It's historic with two women headlining Wrestlemania. Emotional moment for both. The atmosphere is electric. 

Apr 11, 2021 08:41 (IST)

BUNNY DESTROYER !!!

Apr 11, 2021 08:39 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Live:  An entertaining match with Bad Bunny making a really good impression. Credit to Miz and Morrison as well for doing the best to make Bad Bunny look good. Damien Priest too has a good Wrestlemania debut, Looks the part 

Apr 11, 2021 08:21 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Live Updates: Bad Bunny will join forces with Damian Priest in search of redemption and a WrestleMania moment in a tag team showdown against The Miz and John Morrison at The Showcase of the Immortals. After weeks of back-and-forth, The Miz struck a new chord by smashing a guitar over the back of the Grammy Award winner on Raw. The following week, the two-time Grand Slam Champion laid down a WrestleMania challenge for a one-on-one contest, and Bad Bunny accepted after returning the favor with a guitar strike of his own.

Apr 11, 2021 08:20 (IST)

Congratulations to the Hall of Fame class of 2020. 

Apr 11, 2021 08:02 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Live Updates: Braun Strowman pins Shane McMahon after throwing him off the top of the steel cage and proceeded to hit the running powerbomb. 

Apr 11, 2021 07:54 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Live Updates: Chaotic start to the steel cage match between Shane McMohan and Braun Strowman, McMahon is the first to enter the steel cage, but as Strowman made his way to the cage, Elias and Jackson Ryker jumped the Monster Among Men and targeted his legs. The match started with a battered Strowman taking on McMahon and the McMahon took advantage of the situation, aiming for Strowman's left leg  

Apr 11, 2021 07:50 (IST)

The size of that thing !!!

Apr 11, 2021 07:41 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Live StreamingAn impressive performance by the 7'3'' Omos on his first performance as he claims a championship in his first fight in the WWE. AJ Styles claims the tag titles for the first time as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods fall at the hands of Omos single-handedly 

Apr 11, 2021 07:29 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Live Streaming: Next up is AJ Styles and a debuting 7'3'' giant Omos taking on RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day. This should ve an interesting one  

Apr 11, 2021 07:28 (IST)

Look ma, No hands !!!

Apr 11, 2021 07:22 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Live Streaming: And finally Cesaro has his moment under the sun. His first singles fight at Wrestlemania and he makes a mark with a near-flawless performance. Credit to Rollins as well for carrying the match, but Cesaro did not miss a beat and put in a solid performance and this should act as a stepping stone for Cesaro to get himself in title picture again. RESULT: Cesaro Beats Seth Rollins 

Apr 11, 2021 07:14 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Live: Cesaro had the early advantage but Seth Rollins continued to target Cesaro right shoulder and it seems to have paid off. Cesaro not able to fully lock in his swing and Rollins has managed to evade the Swing with some innovative counters. Cesaro though fought back and hit the Nuetraliser, but Rollins kicks out. Rollins dug deep into his arsenal and delivered a spectacular crockscrew splash from the top rope. He even hit the Pedigree but Cesaro kicked out. This match is proving to be a really solid one and an early contender for the match of Wrestlemania 37

Apr 11, 2021 07:09 (IST)

It's time for Seth Rollins and Cesaro - Potential match of the night contender

Apr 11, 2021 06:59 (IST)

Tag team turmoil match winners 

Apr 11, 2021 06:57 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Live: Natalya and Tamina brutalise Liv Morgan and Ruby Roitt and they make it to Night 2 to face the WWE Women's tag champion Jax and Bazler for the title tomorrow night. A clash of two powerhouse teams. 

Apr 11, 2021 06:53 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Live Updates:  Roitt Squad fights on as Liv Morgan pins Dana Brooke on a reversal. The Squad is spent and in comes the veteran duo of Tamina Snuka and Natalaya. Natalya, right off the bat, targets Liv Morgan with the Sharpshooter and it's double team of Mogan now. 

Apr 11, 2021 06:48 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Live Streaming Updates: Carmella and Billie Kay are eliminated by a tag team move by the Roitt Squad. In comes the powerhouse duo of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke and they team up against Ruby Roitt and there's a pin. Liv Morgan breaks up the count  and it is Ruby Roitt who is doing the heavy lifting here so far for the team

Apr 11, 2021 06:46 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Live: Carmella and Billie Kay beat Naomi and Lana. Their next opponent is the Roitt Squad - Ruby Roitt and Liv Morgan. And the Squad take early control of the match 

Apr 11, 2021 06:42 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Live Updates: Next up is the Tag Team Turmoil match for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Naomi and Lana make their way to the middle and next up is the makeshift team of Carmella and Billie Kay. These two teams will start the match and the winners will face the next team and so and so forth. The Last team being the champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Apr 11, 2021 06:38 (IST)

Wrestlemania 37 live streaming updates: The All Might Era has begun 

Apr 11, 2021 06:35 (IST)

WWE Wresltemania 37 live: McIntyre with the advantage and his is set for the Claymore. But, a distraction from MVP and McIntyre misses. Chance to put in the Hurt Lock and that's is it. Drew McIntyre fades away, he did not tap out, but the ref stops the match and Lashley retains the WWE Championship 

Apr 11, 2021 06:34 (IST)

WWE Wresltemania 37 live updates: The first 'This is Awesome' chants from the crowd. Fantastic sequence from Lashley and McIntyre after a slow start. McIntyre with two belly to belly suplex follows it up with three Future Shock DDTs. But Lashely kicks out. Lashley then evades the Claymore going out of the ring but the 260-pound McIntyre FLIES - a top rope tope suicida. INCREDBILE from McIntyre. Lashley is back up to his feet though and make it even with a crushing chokelsam/spinebuster. Lashley tries to lock in his submission, McIntyre evades and in turn has Lashley in the Kimura Lock. Lashley in trouble but manages to get to the ropes   

Apr 11, 2021 06:24 (IST)

WWE Wrestlemania 37 live updates: Early Advantage to Bobby Lashley

Apr 11, 2021 06:17 (IST)

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Live Updates: And the wait is over - Drew McIntyre makes a compelling entry, followed by the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, with MVP. The two behemoths locking horns and it and shoulder tackle gives Lashley the advantage. 

Apr 11, 2021 06:06 (IST)

This is only the second time Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley will face each other in a 1-on-1 contest. For the WWE Championship, the two big guys kick off Wrestlemania 37. Titus O'Neal opens the show of the immortals with the immortal one and two time Hall of Famer - Hulk Hogan

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Full Result 2021, Day 1 Highlights: Bianca Belair Wins SmackDown Women's Championship
WWE Wrestlemania 37 Full Result 2021, Day 1 Highlights: Bianca Belair Wins SmackDown Women's Championship

PREVIEW

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley went out and took their opener to the limit. A fantastic slugfest by the two big guys and a fantastic sequence in the middle saw McIntyre deliver three Future Shock DDTs. But, it was Lashley’s day as he retained the title with a little assist from his associate MVP

WrestleMania Start Delayed Due to Inclement Weather. Some last-minute improvisation by WWE. Backstage interviews happening as we wait for an update on the weather delay. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley confront each other with MVP trying to pacify the situation. Back to the Kick-off panel. This seems to be a long delay.

Bebe Rexha with an emotional rendition of America The Beautiful after Chairman of WWE Vince McMahon welcomes live crowd at a WWE event for the first time in over a year

PREVIEW

The biggest World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event is here and there are some big matches scheduled for this year’s WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida. From Bobby Lashley versus Drew McIntyre to a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Brian – the fans can expect an absolute revelry at the two-day event. This will also be the first time fans will be allowed inside the stadium after the pandemic had limited them to just live screenings virtually as the WWE held their events at the Thunderdome. The two main events over the two days are going to be Bobby Lashley (C) versus Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on Day 1 while Roman Reigns will defend his title against Edge and Daniel Bryan in the showstopper match on Day 2.

NIGHT 1 MATCH CARD:

WWE Championship match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Drew McIntyre.
Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.
Steel Cage match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.
Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison.
SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Sasha Banks (C) vs. Bianca Belair.
RAW Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (C) vs. AJ Styles and Omos.
Tag Team Turmoil match: Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina.

NIGHT 2 MATCH CARD:

Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan.
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton.
RAW Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Asuka (C) vs. Rhea Ripley.
Intercontinental Championship match: Big E (C) vs. Apollo Crews.
United States Championship match: Riddle (C) vs. Sheamus.
Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul) vs. Kevin Owens.
Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (C) vs. winners of Night 1 tag team turmoil match.

