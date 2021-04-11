PREVIEW
Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley went out and took their opener to the limit. A fantastic slugfest by the two big guys and a fantastic sequence in the middle saw McIntyre deliver three Future Shock DDTs. But, it was Lashley’s day as he retained the title with a little assist from his associate MVP
WrestleMania Start Delayed Due to Inclement Weather. Some last-minute improvisation by WWE. Backstage interviews happening as we wait for an update on the weather delay. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley confront each other with MVP trying to pacify the situation. Back to the Kick-off panel. This seems to be a long delay.
Bebe Rexha with an emotional rendition of America The Beautiful after Chairman of WWE Vince McMahon welcomes live crowd at a WWE event for the first time in over a year
The biggest World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event is here and there are some big matches scheduled for this year’s WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida. From Bobby Lashley versus Drew McIntyre to a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Brian – the fans can expect an absolute revelry at the two-day event. This will also be the first time fans will be allowed inside the stadium after the pandemic had limited them to just live screenings virtually as the WWE held their events at the Thunderdome. The two main events over the two days are going to be Bobby Lashley (C) versus Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on Day 1 while Roman Reigns will defend his title against Edge and Daniel Bryan in the showstopper match on Day 2.
NIGHT 1 MATCH CARD:
WWE Championship match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Drew McIntyre.
Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.
Steel Cage match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.
Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison.
SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Sasha Banks (C) vs. Bianca Belair.
RAW Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (C) vs. AJ Styles and Omos.
Tag Team Turmoil match: Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina.
NIGHT 2 MATCH CARD:
Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan.
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton.
RAW Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Asuka (C) vs. Rhea Ripley.
Intercontinental Championship match: Big E (C) vs. Apollo Crews.
United States Championship match: Riddle (C) vs. Sheamus.
Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul) vs. Kevin Owens.
Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (C) vs. winners of Night 1 tag team turmoil match.
