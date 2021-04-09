WWE WrestleMania 37: Day 1 Match Card

WWE’s biggest marquee event of the year –WrestleMania 37 is just around the corner. The grandest night in sports entertainment will also be a very special event as WWE will welcome fans back into the arenas in limited capacity after more than a year. The biggest of WWE shows will commence on Sunday April 11 and Monday April 12 (April 10, 11 USA dates).

The two-day event will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil. It will also be headlined by a world championship bout on each day and Day 1 will have Drew McIntyre challenging Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship. A SmackDown Women’s Championship bout between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. However, the first match to start off the will be between Cesaro and Seth Rollins. The developing feud between the two WWE Superstars is sure to excite an equally charged up fans and the result will be one of them to watch out for.

Here’s a look at the updated Day 1 match card:

• WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley (c)

• Seth Rollins vs Cesaro

• Steel Cage match: Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon.

• The Miz with John Morrison vs Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

• SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks (c)

• Raw Tag Team Championship match: AJ Styles and Omos vs The New Day (c)

• Tag Team Turmoil match: Lana and Naomi vs Dana Brooke Mandy Rose vs The Riott Squad vs Natalya and Tamina.

The grand pay-per-view (PPV) event will be the first WrestleMania not to air on the WWE Network. For US viewers, the WWE Network has migrated to NBC’s Peacock streaming service. Peacock currently has three tiers, Free, Premium and Premium Plus plans and to watch WWE content, you’ll need a Premium subscription.

Meanwhile, WWE fans in India can catch live WrestleMania37 action on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. The live telecast of the event will begin from 5:30 AM on April 11 and 12. WrestleMania37 will also be live streamed live on Sony’s digital platform Sony LIV and Jio TV, Airtel TV.

