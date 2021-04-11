WWE WrestleMania 37: Day 2 Match Card

The most awaited WWE show of the year, WrestleMania is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. The two-day long event will take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The show will have WWE lovers and fans in full attendance. The event will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil.

Day two of the event has a promising line up with Bobby Lashley defending his title against Drew McIntyre in WWE championship. Sasha Banks will also be defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship title against Bianca Belair while Asuka will have to guard her Raw Women’s Championship title against Rhea Ripley.

There is also a steel cage match which will certainly keep the WWE fans on the edge of their seat. The outing is scheduled to take place between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon. Another match to watch out for will be between Cesaro and Seth Rollins.

Here’s a look at the Day 2 match card of WWE WrestleMania 37 :

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE championship)

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair (SmackDown women’s championship)

The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos (Raw tag team championship)

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel cage match)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal championship)

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (Raw women’s championship)

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews (Intercontinental championship)

Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus (United States Championship)

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

In India, the WrestleMania37 can be watched on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. To live stream the match, the WWE enthusiast can head to Sony’s digital platform Sony LIV and Jio TV, Airtel TV. The event in India will start from 5:30 AM on April 11 and April 12.

