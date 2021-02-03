WWE WrestleMania 37: Five Perfect Opponents for Edge After Winning Royal Rumble

WWE's Royal Rumble event Sunday night was largely an entertaining affair, but the final seconds with its twists and turns culminated one of the biggest nights of the company in an epic stunner. The Sunday night show had Edge toppling Randy Orton over the rope to win the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble title and with it a ticket to WrestleMania 37.

Edge’s return to the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble was miraculous as well as shocking. But it did fill fans with excitement who immediately kept buzzing about the potential matches that could come up soon. However, they were a bit disappointed as the Sunday night was filled with rematches against fellow veteran and rival Orton. During the course of their second match which resulted in a fresh injury, at one point looked like Edge’s surprise return was over it could really take off. With his triumphant return, the stage now seems to be set for many great possibilities. Though there are several choices when it comes to dream matches for Edge in the future. Here we take look at top five contenders:

1. Drew McIntyre

Edge just a month before his career came to a halt due to a neck injury, had defeated Drew McIntyre two times on SmackDown in March of 2011. However, their spectacular rivalry duel would be a great match at the main event at WrestleMania.

2. Roman Reigns

WWE’s other top name Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Since getting back into the fold at SummerSlam 2020, Reigns has been coming up with his best work that too on a weekly basis. But the only time they duelled in the same match was at last year’s Rumble. It will be interesting to see how it pans out if they clash once again.

3. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens though narrowly lost to Roman Reigns in this year’s Royal Rumble edition. Owens was once again robbed of his shot at the title, which could possibly pave way for a rematch and could secure his second Universal Championship in the near future. In such case, it would set the stage for an Owens vs Edge match at WrestleMania in what could be easily labelled as a match for the ages between the compatriots.

4. Finn Balor

A match between Finn Balor, arguably one of the best performers in all of WWE against a legend of Edge’s status at WrestleMania would set temperatures soaring high. But in all probability, it is unlikely to see a veteran such as Edge heading to NXT in the footsteps of Charlotte Flair when she won the Royal Rumble and challenged then NXT-Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Nevertheless, it would be outrageous to see Edge moving to NXT.

5. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura recently branched out on his own and even got his old lyric-free theme music going to complete the transition. The legend should have won the WWE Championship after his 2018 Men’s Royal Rumble win and it is high time to correct his mistakes. He could probably secure a surprise win at WWE Fastlane or inside the Elimination Chamber if that takes place next month. Both Nakamura and Edge are undoubtedly two of the greatest performers this industry has seen in a long time and it somehow feels tragic not to make this dream match a reality even now when there is a possibility.