WWE WrestleMania 37 Live Streaming: All You Need to Know About Dates, Live Telecast in India

The biggest World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event is here and there are some big matches scheduled for this year’s WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida. From Bobby Lashly versus Drew McIntyre to a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Brian - the fans can expect an absolute revelry at the two-day event.

This will also be the first time fans will be allowed inside the stadium after the pandemic had limited them to just live screenings virtually as the WWE held their events at the Thunderdome.

The two main events over the two days are going to be Bobby Lashley (C) versus Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on Day 1 while Roman Reigns will defend his title against Edge and Daniel Bryan in the showstopper match on Day 2.

Here is all you need to know about WrestleMania 37 in India:

WrestleMania 37 will be held on April 10 and April 11 in the USA. The event will be shown in India on April 11 and 12.

WrestleMania 37 is being held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, United States.

WrestleMania 37 will start at 05.30 AM IST on April 11 and April 12 respectively.

WrestleMania 37 matches can be watched on the Sony Network (Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 HD and Sony Sony Ten 3).

You can watch WrestleMania 37 matches online live on Sony LIV, Airtel TV and Jio TV.

WWE Championship match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.

Steel Cage match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison.

SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Sasha Banks (C) vs. Bianca Belair.

RAW Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (C) vs. AJ Styles and Omos.

Tag Team Turmoil match: Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina.

Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan.

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton.

RAW Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Asuka (C) vs. Rhea Ripley.

Intercontinental Championship match: Big E (C) vs. Apollo Crews.

United States Championship match: Riddle (C) vs. Sheamus.

Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul) vs. Kevin Owens.

Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (C) vs. winners of Night 1 tag team turmoil match.

