WWE Wrestlemania 37 Results 2021, Day 2 Highlights: Roman Reigns Retains Smackdown Championship in Chaotic End

Randy Orton def. The Fiend
Rhea Ripley def. Raw Women’s Champion AsukaSheamus
def. United States Champion Riddle
Apollo Crews def. Intercontinental Champion Big E (Nigerian Drum Fight)
Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler
& Nia Jax
def. Natalya
& Tamina
Night 1
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre
Natalya & Tamina win Tag Team Turmoil to earn a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match at Night 2 of WrestleMania
Cesaro def. Seth Rollins
AJ Styles & Omos def. The New Day to become Raw Tag Team Champions
Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)
Bad Bunny & Damian Priest def. The Miz & John Morrison
Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship
Roman Retains WWE SmackDown Championship beating Daniel Bryan and Edge. Interference run by cousin Jay Uso and the head of the table remains at the HEAD OF THE TABLE. A Violent violent match,but fans’ reaction was a mixed one.
A huge win for Rhea Ripley albeit short match that should have been longer, just because Asuka could have pulled it off with Ripley, if not anybody, else. And that brings to our
Two stellar Mid-card matches on a show with Sheamus and Riddle going to town with a hard-hitting affair. The Celtic warrior becomes the new US Champion while Apollo Crews and Big E with another short, but full of spots, match go to war in a Nigerian Drum fight. Assistance from another monster Babatunde helps retain the Intercontinental title
The first match of Night 2 saw Randy Orton finally put to rest his feud with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Alexa Bliss seemed to turn on Wyatt, distracting him when Orton was locked in the Mandible clock. RKO followed Orton pinned The Fiend.
WrestleMania Night 2, The head of the Table puts his Universal Title on the line against The Rated-R Superstar and The Leader of the “Yes!” Movement in an epic Triple Threat Match. Plus Raw Women’s Champion Asuka defends against Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton faces The Fiend and so much more. Don’t miss WrestleMania
Match Card Night 2
Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan – Triple Threat Match
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
United States Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus
Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Natalya & Tamina
Full Results Night 1
Hulk Hogan, Titus O’Neil and WWE welcome the WWE Universe to WrestleMania
Headlining the first night of WrestleMania, The EST of WWE claimed the SmackDown Women’s Championship with a huge victory over Sasha Banks on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Plus, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley overcame Drew McIntyre with a little help from MVP, AJ Styles & Omos defeated The New Day to capture the Raw Tag Team Titles and so much more.
