WWE Wrestlemania 37 Results 2021, Day 2 Highlights: Roman Reigns Retains Smackdown Championship in Chaotic End

What has Alexa Bliss done? - From moving to the dark side, is she finally listening to the voices in her head?

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Results 2021, Day 2 Live Updates: Next up is Natalya, Tamina Snuka vs Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax and it is a rough rough start. Natalya is bearing the brunt of their offensive here. Snuka laid out on the outside by Jax. Powerbomb/Spine-buster by Jax and an attempted pin on Natalay, Tamina breaks the count and a hot tag follow. Tamina comes out with vengeance, but Baszler, with her technical superiority, keeps her at bay. Tamina counters with the Samoan drop and first attempted pin on the champions. Baszler kicks out

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Results 2021, Day 2 Live Updates: Power moves ruling the roost and this match is living up to its billing. Tamina picks up her cousin Nia Jax - an 'irresistible force vs immovable object' moment there. And the pace has picked up. Natalya controlling the match here and has Jax in the sharpshooter. Though Baszler is the legal person and she puts Natalya to sleep with the Kirifuda Clutch. And they retain the titles

Not like most CHAMPIONS. ♠️ @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler defend the @WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles against @NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka RIGHT NOW on #WrestleMania , streaming on @peacockTV ! https://t.co/VWeoPKOKon pic.twitter.com/tEOiPX8Bpf

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Results 2021, Day 2 Live Updates: Next up is the personal rivalry between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The real-life best friends have out on fantastic matches and this should not be any different. Owens starts hot with a pop up powerbomb on Zayn, but Zayn is back on his feet and as expected these two have put on a fantastic short match with great spots and counters. Blue Thunder Bombs, Stunners, Helluva Kick, Exploders - this match had it all. And to top it off Kevin Owens celebrates his victory over Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania 37 with a stunner to the Youtube sensation

. @SamiZayn best dancer in @WWE . We said it and we regret nothing. #WrestleMania @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/PwxHTexIiA

NECK FIRST ON THE APRON! That former "friendship" is long gone. #WrestleMania @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/qQzR88FGcz

NEXT UP - United States Championship on the line with Riddle facing Sheamus. Expect a hard hard-hitting match from the dup

RVD and Riddle? Finally a backstage segment that was DOPE! Smoke em if you got em! #WrestleMania37 pic.twitter.com/BXT4eDtj7Y

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Results 2021, Day 2 Live Updates: Sheamus wins the US Title with a brutal Brogues Kick to Riddle. Riddle is busted open

WAR PAINT. Take it in and keep on going, @SuperKingofBros . #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Q4pfEAMG3b

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Results 2021, Day 2 Live Updates: Apollo Crews with some assistance from Babatunde retains the Intercontinental title against Big E in a Nigerian Drum fight

Absolute scenes from start to finish, this event is going from strength to strength 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/jUsOnz9wAU

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Results 2021, Day 2 Live Updates: And we are in the big league -- First up Rhea Ripley against the ever-dominant Asuka. The Build-up has been very good, the match should be too. Ripley with an entrance for the ages.

BIG FIGHT FEEL. @WWEAsuka defends her #WWERaw #WomensTitle against @RheaRipley_WWE RIGHT NOW at #WrestleMania , streaming on @WWENetwork ! https://t.co/Lt2Kpw2zZr pic.twitter.com/z7f15SB5MP

Rheamania trending on Twitter and it sure does has a BIG FIGHT FEEL. Ripley is on the offensive early on. Auska not able to match the Australian's power. Couple of over-the-head suplexes and Auska is reeling. Top rope and Auska fights back with a missile drop kick and both competitors are down on the mat

FACE FIRST. 😬 No one said this match would be pretty. #WrestleMania @RheaRipley_WWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/cZyiuY6C43

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Results 2021, Day 2 Live Updates: HUGE UPSET as Rhea Ripley delivers the Rip Tie to pin Auska and win the WWE RAW Women's Championship - What an end !!! Auska was rolling well and Ripley reeling, but the big Australian pulled out her best move and hit it with perfection to stun the Japanese. Huge statement from Ripley and she announces herself on the big stage in style. This seems a change of guard in the absence of Charlotte Flair. Auska has been holding on to the title and running the show for quite some time now, since Becky Lynch handed her the title last Wrestlemania season. Ripley is the big dog of the Women's division and it will be hard to put someone against her to match the Nightmare's mean streak and power

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Results 2021, Day 2 Live Updates: And that brings us to our main event of Wrestlemania 37 - Triple Threat match for the WWE SmackDown Championship -- Daniel Bryan, Edge and The Head of the table Roman Reigns, Bryan makes it to the ring first with steely determination. Edge next up and was a pop the Hall of Famer has got, top pyros. It was 10 years to the day, Edge had to relinquish his title and here he is back after a decade to regain the title he never lost. Finally The Big Dog - hate him or love him - he is headlining yet another WRESTLEMANIA - give props to this man, will you. An entrance fittingly the Head of the Table flanked by the Andre the Giant Battle Royale Winner Jey Uso and his special consuel Paul Heyman. IT IS ON !!!

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Results 2021, Day 2 Live Updates: A chaotic start to the main event. Jay Uso gets himself involved and attack Edge, but he eventually has to be escorted out by the medical staff after being driven hard on to the steel steps by Edge

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Results 2021, Day 2 Live Updates: Both had the same thing in mind !!!

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Results 2021, Day 2 Live Updates: Roman Retains WWE SmackDown Championship beating Daniel Bryan and Edge. Interference run by cousin Jay Uso and the head of the table remains at the HEAD OF THE TABLE. A Violent violent match,but fans' reaction was a mixed one.

YOU GET A CHAIR SHOT! AND YOU GET A CHAIR SHOT! AND YOU GET A CHAIR SHOT! #WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR @WWEDanielBryan @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/UWGHszkTbT

The brutality in the match was at another level !!!

#WrestleMania 2021 is in the books. Thank you for everything, @WWEUniverse ! We do it all for you. #AndStill @HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/KHqHXuteEx

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre Natalya & Tamina win Tag Team Turmoil to earn a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match at Night 2 of WrestleMania Cesaro def. Seth Rollins AJ Styles & Omos def. The New Day to become Raw Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match) Bad Bunny & Damian Priest def. The Miz & John Morrison Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship

That's all from us folks, hope you enjoyed the coverage and before we leave you, here's the full results from both nights

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Results 2021, Day 2 Live Updates | That’s all from us folks, hope you enjoyed the coverage, and before we leave you, here are the full results from both nights.

Asuka

Sheamus

Zayn

Shayna

Baszler

Nia

Jax

Natalya

Tamina

Randy Orton def. The FiendRhea Ripley def. Raw Women’s Championdef. United States Champion RiddleApollo Crews def. Intercontinental Champion Big E (Nigerian Drum Fight)Kevin Owens def. SamiWWE Women’s Tag Team Championsdef.

Night 1

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

Natalya & Tamina win Tag Team Turmoil to earn a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match at Night 2 of WrestleMania

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles & Omos def. The New Day to become Raw Tag Team Champions

Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest def. The Miz & John Morrison

Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Roman Retains WWE SmackDown Championship beating Daniel Bryan and Edge. Interference run by cousin Jay Uso and the head of the table remains at the HEAD OF THE TABLE. A Violent violent match,but fans’ reaction was a mixed one.

A huge win for Rhea Ripley albeit short match that should have been longer, just because Asuka could have pulled it off with Ripley, if not anybody, else. And that brings to our

Two stellar Mid-card matches on a show with Sheamus and Riddle going to town with a hard-hitting affair. The Celtic warrior becomes the new US Champion while Apollo Crews and Big E with another short, but full of spots, match go to war in a Nigerian Drum fight. Assistance from another monster Babatunde helps retain the Intercontinental title

The first match of Night 2 saw Randy Orton finally put to rest his feud with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Alexa Bliss seemed to turn on Wyatt, distracting him when Orton was locked in the Mandible clock. RKO followed Orton pinned The Fiend.

WrestleMania Night 2, The head of the Table puts his Universal Title on the line against The Rated-R Superstar and The Leader of the “Yes!” Movement in an epic Triple Threat Match. Plus Raw Women’s Champion Asuka defends against Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton faces The Fiend and so much more. Don’t miss WrestleMania

Match Card Night 2

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan – Triple Threat Match

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

United States Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Natalya & Tamina

Full Results Night 1

Hulk Hogan, Titus O’Neil and WWE welcome the WWE Universe to WrestleMania

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

Natalya & Tamina win Tag Team Turmoil to earn a WWE Women’s Tag Team

Championship Match at Night 2 of WrestleMania

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles & Omos def. The New Day to become Raw Tag Team Champions

Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest def. The Miz & John Morrison

Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Headlining the first night of WrestleMania, The EST of WWE claimed the SmackDown Women’s Championship with a huge victory over Sasha Banks on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Plus, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley overcame Drew McIntyre with a little help from MVP, AJ Styles & Omos defeated The New Day to capture the Raw Tag Team Titles and so much more.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here