WWE WrestleMania 37: Spoilers Reveals Results of New Matches on the Card

WWE WrestleMania 37 – the biggest marquee event of the year is less than two weeks away. While it may be one of the biggest sports entertainment events in the company’s calendar, it will also be a very special event as WWE will welcome fans back into the arenas in limited capacity after more than a year.

The company is giving final touches to the match-card for the two-day event and some plans for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37 have been revealed. According to pwinsider.com report, WWE’s current plan for Night One of WrestleMania 37 is to feature a multi-team match and it looks to be a four-team match that could soon change. The eventual winners from that match will advance to Night Two of WrestleMania 37 to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

However, based on recent WWE TV activities, potential teams for the No.1 contender’s match include Lana and Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Natalya, The Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Additionally, it will also feature Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, among others.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place on April 10, 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Here’s a look at the updated match-card with the two non-confirmed matches:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c) vs Omos and AJ Styles

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Teams to be decided (Possibly Lana and Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Natalya, Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad, and Mandy Rose)

The Miz with John Morrison vs Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

Seth Rollins vs Cesaro

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c) vs Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley

Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews

Riddle (c) vs Sheamus

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs Night One winner

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss vs Randy Orton

Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens