WWE Wrestlemania Backlash 2021 Full Results: Roman Reigns Retains; Mysterios Create History Winning Tag Team Gold

WWE’s first PPV after Wrestlemania 37 saw five championship bouts with four being retained and the only title to change hands at WWE Wrestlemania Backlash was the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio claiming the WWE SmackDown Tag team Championship from Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. They created history, becoming the becoming first-ever father-son duo to win the tag team titles in WWE.

Here are the full Results of WWE Wrestlemania Backlash:

Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro to retain the WWE Universal Championship

Reigns continued his dominant run as the Head of the Table and despite a spirited effort from Cesaro, Reigns had this in the bag submitting Cesaro with a guillotine to retain the Universal championship. Cesaro did no harm to his reputation as a big-money player and came off well with some huge moves to take Reigns off of his ground. After the match, Seth Rollins viciously attacked Cesaro, setting in motion his next big programme and a sustained push for him as a singles wrestler.

Bobby Lashley beat Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre to retain WWE Championship

Strowman and McIntyre worked most of the match with Lashley put out of the equation early. but he made a beeline to the middle after McIntyre hit a Claymore on Strowman. Lashley shoved aside McIntyre and hit Stowman with a sphere to retain the title

Bianca Belair beat Bayley to retain WWE Women’s SmackDown Championship

Bianca Belair made a first successful defence of her title, which she won at Wrestlemania 37 pinning Bayley in a neat short match but the finish did not come up as expected. Belair went for the roll-up pin and the ref counted to three, even though Bayley’s shoulders’ were off the mat.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio beat Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode to win WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio worked most of the match after an injured Dominik was taken out backstage before the start of the match. Roode and Ziggler worked well with the luchador only to see Dominik make his way back and after enduring further punishment he connected with the frog splash on Roode to claim his first title in WWE.

Rhea Ripley beat Charlotte Flair and Asuka to retain the WWE Women’s RAW Championship

Ripley first real challenge was a big one and all three wrestlers put out a solid show only to see Ripley take advantage of a slip up from Charlotte, after the Queen had taken out Asuka with a boot to the face. But Ripley found a way to retain her title. The fact that Charlotte did not feature in the pinfall is sign enough, we are going to see more of Charlotte and Ripley.

Sheamus beat Ricochet

An imprpmtu fun match with the United States Championship not on the line, Ricochet got some decent air time but Sheamus was dominant. After the match Ricochet stole Sheamus’ jacket and hat.

