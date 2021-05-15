WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021: Match Card, Live Streaming, Date and Time in India: When and where to watch?

After an action packed WrestleMania that took place in front of a crowd, WWE is all set to hold its next pay-per-view (PPV) event, WrestleMania Backlash behind closed doors. The best in-ring action will be streamed live on Monday, May 17, from the ThunderDome in St. Petersburg, Florida, and is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM, IST. The upcoming PPV will see several rematches from the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ along with some of the recently ignited rivalries featuring returning stars and tag teams.

The show will feature Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Cesaro. The show will also feature two triple-threat bouts – Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship and Rhea Ripley’s Raw Women’s Championship while Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, among others.

Here’s the match card announced so far:

WWE Championship Triple Threat Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs Braun Strowman

Universal Championship match - Roman Reigns (c) vs Cesaro

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match - Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley

Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match - Rhea Ripley (c) vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match - Dolph Ziggler (c) and Robert Roode vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Lumberjack match- The Miz vs Damian Priest

When will WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 take place?

WrestleMania Backlash 2021 will take place on Monday, May 17.

Where is WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 taking place?

The PPV will be held at the ThunderDome in St. Petersburg, Florida.

What time does the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 begin?

The matches will begin at 4:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Live?

The event can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 in English and Hindi.

How do I live stream WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021?

Fans can also live-stream it on the WWE Network by signing up on the website for free and claim a month’s free trial before subscribing. And also on Sony’s digital platform SonyLIV.

