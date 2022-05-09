WWE WrestleMania Backlash Results 2022: Ronda Rousey Crowned New Women's Champion; The Bloodline Beats Drew McIntyre, RK-Bro

WrestleMania Backlash is the marquee pay-per-view event of WWE. Ever since the Wrestlemania 38 was held in April, fans have been looking forward to WrestleMania Backlash.

WrestleMania Backlash featured some of the biggest superstars, blockbuster matches and simmering feuds. Backlash built upon the foundations of never-ending feuds and delivered great in-ring action.

The special event featured a total of four WrestleMania rematches. In fact WrestleMania Backlash should be rated a notch above the WrestleMania 38 in terms of quality of matches.

Fans were treated to a thrilling SmackDown Women’s Championship “I Quit” Match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

But the highlight of WrestleMania Backlash was the six-man tag team match, between The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) and Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle).

Here are all the highlights from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

In the initial stages of the match, it looked like Rollins was getting the better of Rhodes.

But Rhodes came back in the match by landing a Disaster Kick on Rollins.

As the match progressed, Rhodes consolidated his dominant position. In the end, Rhodes managed to pick up the win via a roll-up pin over the Grand Slam Champion.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Lashley immediately took the fight to Omos, hitting him with devastating blows.

After a brutal back and forth, Lashley tried to execute the match-ending spear but Omos dodged it and struck Lashley with his cane. In the end, Omos picked up Lashley and dropped him for the pinfall to register a fine victory.

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Styles started very strongly by beating Edge back to the corner and hitting Edge with a baseball slide followed by an Asai Moonsault.

The match also saw interference from Damian Priest. It is worth noting that Priest was banned from ringside. Consequently, Damian Priest was attacked by Finn Balor. In the chaos that ensued, a hooded figure emerged and pulled Styles from the top rope, allowing Edge to win by choking out his opponent.

SmackDown Women’s Championship “I Quit” Match – Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Last night’s encounter between Flair and Rousey was a rematch of the clash between the two on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. Flair had won that match through nefarious means. But at WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair under the “I Quit" stipulations to win the SmackDown women’s championship. The match was hard-fought and was terrific in terms of quality of action.

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

This was the least impressive match of the night which saw Moss winning via pinfall. Corbin managed to land some devastating blows like a high-angle chokeslam, but it wasn’t enough.

In the end, Moss dodged a clothesline and executed a perfect sunset flip to score the pinfall.

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle)

This was the marquee clash of WrestleMania Backlash and it didn’t fail to impress. Riddle took early control of the match and fought like hell. Riddle hit Jey with some devastating blows including suplexes and sentons. Riddle even landed his signature Floating Bro for a near fall on Jey.

The two elite teams were evenly matched in a hard-fought match until Roman Reigns delivered a thunderous Spear to Riddle to register a fine victory. Even though they weren’t the favourites coming into the match, The Bloodline stood tall in the end

