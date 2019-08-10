Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

WWE Wrestler Matt Riddle Threatens Chris Jericho on Social Media, Superstar Reacts

Matt Riddle took to social media to announce that he would beat up Chris Jericho. Y2J in response said the upstart is 'funny'.

Updated:August 10, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WWE Wrestler Matt Riddle Threatens Chris Jericho on Social Media, Superstar Reacts
Matt Riddle tweeted that he can beat up Chris Jericho (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Loading...

Already a well-known name in the indie circuit before joining WWE, Matt Riddle started his career at NXT and is expected to be a part of WWE's main roster soon.

The WWE wrestler uses his Twitter account to regularly bash past and present WWE wrestlers and recently posted a video on his official Twitter account, threatening to beat up Chris Jericho.

The two had a harsh exchange of words before on social media as well. He wrote, "Jericho, you came at me!

Riddle continued, "I don't understand that I don't get it, you're soft as hell. Maybe back in your prime, but even then, I would have beat the s--t out of you then, so, listen and learn from me, bro. shut your mouth."

Jericho responded to this post by writing. "Minor League Wannabe Bros are funny.... #SuperKingOfShmoes @ Riddle, North Carolina" and posting a similar video of himself making a big, goofy grin at the camera.

Riddle feuding with WWE superstars all began when he went on to call Goldberg the worst wrestler in the business following the Hall of Famer's return for a watch with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. When Booker T commented on Riddle and criticized his in-ring skills, Riddle referred to him as "an old WCW wrestler".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram