WWE Wrestler Matt Riddle Threatens Chris Jericho on Social Media, Superstar Reacts

Already a well-known name in the indie circuit before joining WWE, Matt Riddle started his career at NXT and is expected to be a part of WWE's main roster soon.

The WWE wrestler uses his Twitter account to regularly bash past and present WWE wrestlers and recently posted a video on his official Twitter account, threatening to beat up Chris Jericho.

The two had a harsh exchange of words before on social media as well. He wrote, "Jericho, you came at me!

Riddle continued, "I don't understand that I don't get it, you're soft as hell. Maybe back in your prime, but even then, I would have beat the s--t out of you then, so, listen and learn from me, bro. shut your mouth."

What’s wrong with these WCW guys? First Goldberg then Booker T and now a really boring wrestler who hates barefoot Bros (Lance Storm) and last but not least Y2J. It’s almost like you all wanna get beat up before you retire “Listen and learn Bros” https://t.co/faJPySpiQP pic.twitter.com/prvXoNuREY — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) August 5, 2019

Jericho responded to this post by writing. "Minor League Wannabe Bros are funny.... #SuperKingOfShmoes @ Riddle, North Carolina" and posting a similar video of himself making a big, goofy grin at the camera.

Minor League Wannabe Bros are funny.... #SuperKingOfShmoes @ Riddle, North Carolina pic.twitter.com/01v4KHVLfl — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 5, 2019

Riddle feuding with WWE superstars all began when he went on to call Goldberg the worst wrestler in the business following the Hall of Famer's return for a watch with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. When Booker T commented on Riddle and criticized his in-ring skills, Riddle referred to him as "an old WCW wrestler".

