WWE Wrestler Sunil Singh Supports Farmers' Protest, Calls it ‘Largest Protest in Human History’

India-origin WWE wrestler Sunil Singh aka Gurv Sihra has again extended his support to the ongoing farmers’ protest via his social media account all the way from Florida. This comes days after Sunil along with brother Samir Singh (Harv Sihra) had posted pictures from their childhood that was spent in Punjab and publicly stood with the farmers in India.

Sunil Singh reshared the picture he posted a week ago and wrote that although it was a different week, the protests were still on and needed greater media coverage. Holding a placard that read: ‘We stand with farmers’, Sunil can be seen standing inside a wrestling ring along with his brother fellow pro wrestler Samir Singh.

The caption said: “Another week. Another reminder of the largest protest in human history and zero media coverage. #WeStandWithFarmers”

He later deleted the post.

Last week, Sunil had expressed solidarity by writing: “We can’t physically be there, but our hearts are with you, India, & all our people around the world.”

Samir had also shared the same message alongside the same picture on his Instagram handle.

This comes in response to the raging protests that have been staged in Delhi by the farmers of India. Led predominantly by farmers from Punjab and Haryana, the protestors have voiced their dissatisfaction over the passing of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They believe that these laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system thereby leaving them to be helpless in front of the big corporates.

Professional wrestler Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi) and Canadian MMA fighter Arjun Singh Bhullar were also vocal when they stood in solidarity with the thousands of farmers who have been protesting against the new farm laws. Punjab boxers Kaur Singh, Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu and Jaipal Singh have even decided to return their Padma Shri, Dronacharya Award and Arjuna Awards as a means of protest.