WWE Wrestler Tommaso Ciampa Reveals Ripped Body in Before-after Pictures

American professional wrestler Tommaso Ciampa, who features in the NXT shows of WWE, has shared his unbelievable body transformation. The already-fit Ciampa took to Instagram where he posted two before and after pictures. The photos, 16 weeks apart, reveal the massive transformation the wrestler has undergone in the last couple of months. The 36-year-old entertainer has shredded three pounds to gain this body.

Striking a pose with a ripped back in the after photo, Ciampa also revealed his intakes. The wrestler recalled eating only 400 gms of carbohydrates once per week. However, since training for the new look, Ciampa said he’s consuming 950 gms and 1150 gms carbs twice a week.

The WWE wrestler credited consistency in his post while also extending credit to his trainer AJ Sims for his physical transformation.

Ciampa’s ripped body left his wrestler friends stunned. “Dude," commented WWE star Ivar as he described his response to the former’s physical transformation in just one word. His female counterpart Raquel Gonzalez used the fire emojis to shower praise on Ciampa.

Earlier this month, Ciampa had shared his 13-week transformation on Instagram. In that post, he revealed that he does not have any cheat days, and only consumes cooked meals six times a day.

Ciampa had thanked her wife for supporting him despite knowing how “insane" he is. Moreover, the wrestler is a father of a baby daughter but said he wanted to push his limits without letting “being a dad" excuse come in the way of his physical transformation.

Also known as ‘The Blackheart’, the wrestler is a former one-time NXT Champion and had once won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Johnny Gargano. Ciampa had undergone a neck surgery in March 2019 following which he gave up his NXT championship.

Ciampa recently celebrated his birthday on May 8

