WWE's Brock Lesnar Becomes Honorary Coach for University of Minnesota Wrestling

Brock Lesnar was announced as the honorary wrestling coach for the University of Minnesota, his alma mater.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 11, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
WWE's Brock Lesnar Becomes Honorary Coach for University of Minnesota Wrestling
File photo of Brock Lesnar. (Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar became an honorary coach for his alma mater, the University of Minnesota.

The official Twitter handle of Minnesota Wrestling posted the news, writing, "WWE and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar is set to join the #Gophers on Friday as an honorary coach while the program celebrates the 20th anniversary of his 2000 NCAA Heavyweight Title!"

The official Twitter account for University of Minnesota Golden Gopher Athletics too shared a short clip from the event showcasing Brock Lesnar's entry, alongside the caption, "Walking into Friday night like..."

The Beast Incarnate, who is the only man to become WWE, UFC and NCAA Champion declared on Monday Night Raw that he would be the first person to enter the Royal Rumble Match 2020 pay per view. The WWE Champ and Paul Heyman kicked off the first Raw of 2020 from Oklahoma City, with Heyman saying that he and the champion did not think that no one on the Raw, SmackDown or NXT roster were worthy of facing the champion, but everyone would get a chance to face Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020 in Houston as he would be entering the 30-man Royal Rumble match as the number one entrant.

Lesnar's last match was against Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series, where he retained the championship, despite interference from Mysterio's son Dominic.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

