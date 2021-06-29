WWE’s Cesaro Celebrates after Switzerland Eliminate France in Euros 2020; Sheamus Joins In

WWE’s ‘Swiss Superman’ Cesaro is currently in celebration mode along with the rest of the nation after Switzerland stunned France to eliminate the 2018 World Cup Champions from the Euros in the Last 16 round on Tuesday. Cesaro took to his Instagram handle to upload photos of him celebrating Switzerland’s victory over France. Joining Cesaro in his nation’s victory, is the ‘Celtic Warrior’ Sheamus, who was also tagged in the post uploaded by Cesaro.

Earlier, Cesaro had revealed to News18 that he convinced his friend and fellow WWE superstar Sheamus to support Switzerland in the Euros 2020. Cesaro said that since Ireland were not a part of the Euros, the second team the Celtic Warrior could pick was Switzerland.

In what could be the match of the tournament so far, Switzerland did the unthinkable and beat France 3-3 on penalties (5-4) to book a place in the quarter-final of the Euros. The match was a rollercoaster for both teams.

15 minutes into the clash between the two nations, Switzerland were put into the lead after a superb cross by Steven Zuber was headed by Haris Serferovic. The Swiss lead till half-time and had the upper hand in the fixture, however, France came back with all guns blazing which saw Karim Benzema score two goals in the span of two minutes, to give France the lead. In the 75th minute, Paul Pogba scored an outrageous goal from outside the box to make it 3-1 for France.

It seemed that Switzerland were having a hard time to breach the French defense, but inspired substitutions saw Serferovic score a second goal for Swizterland, followed by a late goal in the 90th minute by substitute Mario Gavranovic to level terms 3-3 at the end of 90 minutes. The match went on to extra time and in the half an hour, neither side could find the back of the net, which meant, penalties.

Switzerland went on to win the penalties 5-4 after star striker Kylian Mbappe’s shot was saved by Swiss keeper Yann Sommer, helping Switzerland reach the quarter-finals. Switzerland will now face Spain in a mouth-watering clash on July 2.

Other than football, while Sheamus is currently recovering after suffering a broken nose, Cesaro has returned to the ring and continues his rivalry with Seth Rollins. The two men battled it out in a mixed-team tag match, where Rollins and Baley got the better of Cesaro and Bianca Belair. The star wrestlers are currently a part of WWE’s Smackdown roster.

