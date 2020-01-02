WWE's Charlotte Flair and United States Champion Andrade Cien Almas Get Engaged Ushering into 2020
Charlotte Flair shared a couple of her images with Andra Cien Almas stating that she said yes to the US Champion's proposal.
Charlotte Flair shared her photograph with Andrade Cien Almas. (Photo Credit: @charlottewwe)
WWE superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade Cien Almas got engaged as the couple kicked off the New Year celebrations with a social media post revealing the big news.
The couple, who were linked since 2018 before confirming their romance, saw their relationship enter the next level after the United States champion proposed to his partner on New Year's Eve.
Sharing an image with Andrade on Twitter, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's daughter Charlotte Flair simply captioned the cozy pic as "Si" and tagged Andrade.
Si. @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/oM2UrlSqvc— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 1, 2020
She shared another post on Instagram, with the same caption, where the couple can be seen with flutes of champagne in their hands on a yacht.
The Mexican wrestler did not share any image, but did confirm the news with a tweet, revealing, "She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!"
She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!— "EL IDOLO" ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) January 1, 2020
A number of stars, fans, and even WWE took to Twitter to congratulate the couple on the announcement. WWE posted an image of the two, alongside the caption, "Congratulations to the newly-engaged couple! What a way to kick off 2020 for @MsCharlotteWWE & @AndradeCienWWE!"
Dean Muhtadi, who goes by the name Mojo Rawley on WWE congratulated the couple, writing, "Congrats bro!!!!! It's Bachelor Party Time!!!" Billie Kay, who is a part of The IIconics tag team also posted, "Ahhhhh congratulations" to the news. No Way Jose and Natalya too congratulated the couple. Here's what they wrote:
Congrats bro!!!!! It's Bachelor Party Time!!!— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 1, 2020
Ahhhhh congratulations ??????— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 1, 2020
Congratulations!— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) January 1, 2020
Amazing!! Congratulations y'all!!! ??— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) January 1, 2020
