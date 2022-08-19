WWE's Janmanshtami Wish Has a 'Money in the Bank' Connect

WWE India marked the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami by posting a captivating wish on their official Twitter handle on August 19. The wrestling company posted an edited image of the WWE superstar John Cena, exuberant after reaching the Dahi Handi which is one of the main attractions of the Janmashtami festivities. The post is an excellent amalgamation of the WWE flagship event, the ‘Money in the Bank’, and the Dahi Handi ritual.

WWE topped their thought-provoking post with a simple caption where they wished their fans on the occasion.

Fans flooded the post with amusing reactions. “Money in the Bank, more like Dahi (curd) in the Bank,” said one fan.

Money in the Bank ❌

Dahi in the Bank ✅ — ️ (@saketjaiswal_sj) August 19, 2022

“Yes, this match style (Money in the bank) is so likely to Janmashtami” another fan tweeted.

Yes this match style is so likely to #Janmashtami — Naitik Kathiriya (@naitik_nmk) August 19, 2022

One user said “John (Cena) will join team Dahi Handi”

John will join #DahiHandi — Quik Twit Review (@quiktwitreview) August 19, 2022

Dahi literally translates to “curd,” and Handi is an earthen pot used to store food. The ritual is a sweet reminiscence of the mischievous ways in which Lord Krishna climbed uu with his friends to steal butter.

Today, groups of people known as ‘mandals’ compete to form a human pyramid and try to break the Handi. The team that breaks the Handi first wins the event.

WWE’s Money in the Bank event is somewhat similar to the Dahi Handi competition. The annual event is centered around a ladder match with a briefcase tied high above the ring. The wrestlers then fight it out to claim the briefcase that would give them a contract for a world championship match that they can cash in any time in the season.

Merging the WWE elements into their wish while keeping the sanctity of the auspicious occasion was an absolute masterstroke. The post has grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers and the fans have seemed to enjoy such a thought-provoking post from the renowned wrestling promotion.

