WWE's Road Warrior Animal AKA Joe Laurinaitis Passes Away Aged 60

Joe Laurinaitis, the Road Warrior (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Joe Laurinaitis, the Road Warrior (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Joe Laurinaitis, who is better known as Road Warrior in the WWE, died on September 22.

WWE wrestler Joe Laurinaitis, more popularly known as the Road Warrior Animal, breathed his last on September 22 at the age of 60. The cause of his death till now has not been released.

The news was confirmed on the official Twitter handle of Animal. It read, “At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers.”

The demise of the American wrestler has shocked many fans and his WWE fellows. Here is a look at some of the tributes that have been extended by renowned wrestlers including Triple H and Hulk Hogan.

Laurinaitis has been the part of perhaps one of the most successful tag teams in pro wrestling, The Road Warriors. The team was also known as the Legion of Doom in WWE. The team consisted of him and  Mike "Road Warrior Hawk" Hegstrand. Mike, too, is no more. He passed away in 2003.

The duo was known for their rough and tough, take-no-prisoners personas. They almost always had face paint and spikes during their bouts.

Both Laurinaitis and Hegstrand totally dominated the wrestling circuit during the 1980s. They became the tag-team champions in the NWA, AWA, WCW and WWE. Whenever one talks about these two wrestlers, they are always only reminded about how iconic and unique they were.

It is in fact no surprise that the Road Warriors were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 and had also got the tag team of the year honours from Pro Wrestling Illustrated from 1983 to 1985 and in 1988.

