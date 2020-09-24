WWE's Road Warrior Animal AKA Joe Laurinaitis Passes Away Aged 60

WWE wrestler Joe Laurinaitis, more popularly known as the Road Warrior Animal, breathed his last on September 22 at the age of 60. The cause of his death till now has not been released.

The news was confirmed on the official Twitter handle of Animal. It read, “At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers.”

The demise of the American wrestler has shocked many fans and his WWE fellows. Here is a look at some of the tributes that have been extended by renowned wrestlers including Triple H and Hulk Hogan.

The Road Warriors were a team who personified excitement, physicality, and the undeniable ability to energize the crowd. @StephMcMahon and I join the Superstars, legends, and our @WWE fans in offering our condolences to the Joe Laurinaitis’ family at this difficult time. https://t.co/pDu4BH77uY — Triple H (@TripleH) September 23, 2020

I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors. They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eiZ2udqGNm — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 23, 2020

RIP Animal,love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,one love4Life. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 23, 2020

R.I.P , Joe Laurinaitis are Road Warrior Animal. pic.twitter.com/7jzUKilakT — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 23, 2020

I’m thinking of Road Warrior Animal Joe Laurinaitis and his entire family right now- very sad to hear this news today. https://t.co/Gz7lzLBr2M — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) September 23, 2020

MY ROAD WARRIOR ANIMAL BROTHER. YOU WERE MOST OVER TAG TEAM EVER. WE HAVE THE BEST TIME IN THE MINNESOTA FOREVER I LOVE YOU. RIP BUBBA pic.twitter.com/dLzAy2uRaa — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 23, 2020

Laurinaitis has been the part of perhaps one of the most successful tag teams in pro wrestling, The Road Warriors. The team was also known as the Legion of Doom in WWE. The team consisted of him and Mike "Road Warrior Hawk" Hegstrand. Mike, too, is no more. He passed away in 2003.

The duo was known for their rough and tough, take-no-prisoners personas. They almost always had face paint and spikes during their bouts.

Both Laurinaitis and Hegstrand totally dominated the wrestling circuit during the 1980s. They became the tag-team champions in the NWA, AWA, WCW and WWE. Whenever one talks about these two wrestlers, they are always only reminded about how iconic and unique they were.

It is in fact no surprise that the Road Warriors were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 and had also got the tag team of the year honours from Pro Wrestling Illustrated from 1983 to 1985 and in 1988.