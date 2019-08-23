WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Get Engaged After Six Months Together
WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Raw Women's champions Becky Lynch got engaged.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged (Photo Credit: Instagram)
WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins got engaged after being together for six months. The WWE Raw Women's Champion took to her official Twitter handle and posted an image of them with a gorgeous beach backdrop. Not only that, but Becky also showed off her engagement ring in the picture as well.
Taking to Instagram Lynch posted, "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life."
Soon after her post went public on Instagram and Twitter, several superstars took to social media to congratulate the couple including Sheamus, Nikki and Brie Bella as well as Cassie Lee.
Brie Bella posted, "Yay!!!! Congrats!!! So happy for you both!!!" while Sheamus wrote, "Welcome to The Family Seth".
Nikki Bella wrote, "Awww yay! Love this so much! You deserve all the happiness in the world!!! Love you, Becky!!!" WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus too wrote, "Omgosh!!! Congrats!! Soul friggin mates!!! Here's to living your best life with the love of your life!"
WWE legend Lita too posted, "Love this!! 2 of my favs!" and Torrie Wilson wrote, "OMG!!! Soooo happy for you babe! Love this so so much."
A number of fans took to Twitter to congratulate the couple as well. This is what they wrote:
So happy for you both!! You deserve every bit of happiness you get! You are perfect for each other ?????????? pic.twitter.com/OJ5LQjfGSc— Kim (@kimberlasskick) August 23, 2019
The entire universe: pic.twitter.com/WGchvDhbWe— R.Dream (@WWERDream1) August 22, 2019
OMG Congratulations?? to You and Seth So Happy for you!! Wishing both many more Lifetime of happiness, success, joy and Forever lasting Love to you guys! I made this video. Only once in your life, I truly believe, you find someone who can completely turn your world around?????????? pic.twitter.com/fGOAWhnMkg— ??Se£Mire¥a? (@scorpiofit77) August 23, 2019
Notably, Seth Rollins had previously revealed that they were dating, when he posted an image of them kissing on Instagram. He captioned the post, "I guess I'm allowed to post this now…. @beckylynchwwe ?"
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Dances Arm in Arm with Priyanka Chopra's Mother at Jonas Brothers Concert
- Woman, Whose Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Went Viral, Records Song for Himesh Reshammiya
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans
- Android 10 Confirmed to Arrive on All Nokia Smartphones
- India vs West Indies 2019: Gavaskar 'Astonished' by Ashwin Exclusion