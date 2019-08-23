Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Get Engaged After Six Months Together

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Raw Women's champions Becky Lynch got engaged.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 23, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Get Engaged After Six Months Together
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged (Photo Credit: Instagram)
WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins got engaged after being together for six months. The WWE Raw Women's Champion took to her official Twitter handle and posted an image of them with a gorgeous beach backdrop. Not only that, but Becky also showed off her engagement ring in the picture as well.

Taking to Instagram Lynch posted, "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life."

Soon after her post went public on Instagram and Twitter, several superstars took to social media to congratulate the couple including Sheamus, Nikki and Brie Bella as well as Cassie Lee.

Brie Bella posted, "Yay!!!! Congrats!!! So happy for you both!!!" while Sheamus wrote, "Welcome to The Family Seth".

Nikki Bella wrote, "Awww yay! Love this so much! You deserve all the happiness in the world!!! Love you, Becky!!!" WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus too wrote, "Omgosh!!! Congrats!! Soul friggin mates!!! Here's to living your best life with the love of your life!"

WWE legend Lita too posted, "Love this!! 2 of my favs!" and Torrie Wilson wrote, "OMG!!! Soooo happy for you babe! Love this so so much."

A number of fans took to Twitter to congratulate the couple as well. This is what they wrote:

Notably, Seth Rollins had previously revealed that they were dating, when he posted an image of them kissing on Instagram. He captioned the post, "I guess I'm allowed to post this now…. @beckylynchwwe ?"

