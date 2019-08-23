WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Get Engaged After Six Months Together

WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins got engaged after being together for six months. The WWE Raw Women's Champion took to her official Twitter handle and posted an image of them with a gorgeous beach backdrop. Not only that, but Becky also showed off her engagement ring in the picture as well.

Taking to Instagram Lynch posted, "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life."

Soon after her post went public on Instagram and Twitter, several superstars took to social media to congratulate the couple including Sheamus, Nikki and Brie Bella as well as Cassie Lee.

Brie Bella posted, "Yay!!!! Congrats!!! So happy for you both!!!" while Sheamus wrote, "Welcome to The Family Seth".

Nikki Bella wrote, "Awww yay! Love this so much! You deserve all the happiness in the world!!! Love you, Becky!!!" WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus too wrote, "Omgosh!!! Congrats!! Soul friggin mates!!! Here's to living your best life with the love of your life!"

WWE legend Lita too posted, "Love this!! 2 of my favs!" and Torrie Wilson wrote, "OMG!!! Soooo happy for you babe! Love this so so much."

A number of fans took to Twitter to congratulate the couple as well. This is what they wrote:

So happy for you both!! You deserve every bit of happiness you get! You are perfect for each other ?????????? pic.twitter.com/OJ5LQjfGSc — Kim (@kimberlasskick) August 23, 2019

OMG Congratulations?? to You and Seth So Happy for you!! Wishing both many more Lifetime of happiness, success, joy and Forever lasting Love to you guys! I made this video. Only once in your life, I truly believe, you find someone who can completely turn your world around?????????? pic.twitter.com/fGOAWhnMkg — ??Se£Mire¥a? (@scorpiofit77) August 23, 2019

Notably, Seth Rollins had previously revealed that they were dating, when he posted an image of them kissing on Instagram. He captioned the post, "I guess I'm allowed to post this now…. @beckylynchwwe ?"

