WWE’s Sheamus Offers Reward to Those Who Help Him Find His Celtic Cross Stolen from Thunderdome

In a recent theft at the WWE Thunderdome, an unknown man was caught on security camera stealing many items and properties of WWE superstars from the Yuengling Centre in Tampa, Florida, including the item which belonged to WWE’s US Champion, Sheamus. The theft was reported on June 5 and the South Florida Police Department has requested the public via a tweet to help them identify the thief.

The Irishman took to his Twitter account to inform his fans that his famous ‘Celtic Cross’ was an item which was stolen from the Thunderdome in Tampa. Sheamus has requested the internet sleuths in helping him identify the man who stole his cross. The WWE superstar has offered alluring rewards by offering the finders ringside seats to a WWE event and ‘many beers’.

..a lovely fella stole my cross (on camera below). I’d appreciate it if you internet sleuths could track it down & return it via details below.. ringside seats reward when we return to your town & many beers 😎 https://t.co/FtwS4fJqBW pic.twitter.com/Q47dSZMZFA— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 15, 2021

Other than Sheamus’s Celtic Cross, it is reported that the man also was able to get hold of the WWE RAW Tag Team belts as well. The USF Police have released images of the man who stole the items and have stated that the robber is wanted for Grand Theft. The incident occurred on May 22, between 12:08 AM and 1:58 AM.

The WWE has been broadcasting Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown from the Yuengling Centre in Tampa, Florida since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE has been off the road and wrestlers have not been touring due to the pandemic restrictions. The only live event was Wrestlemania 37 which was hosted at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Sheamus on the other hand has been out of action after suffering a severe broken nose on Raw on June 1 by the hands of Humberto Carrillo. WWE has asked Sheamus to stay out of action till he recovers. The United States Champion took to Twitter to share the news of his broken nose.

Sheamus has been issuing open challenges on Monday Night Raw, the way John Cena earlier in 2016 used to during his time in WWE. However, Sheamus has had his hands full ever since Ricochet and Humberto entered the scene. The three superstars have been at each other’s throats since the feud started.

The Celtic Warrior also made an appearance on Raw last week with his broken nose, but has been strictly told not to indulge in any in-ring performances till the Irishman recovers and is given clearance by the medical staff.

