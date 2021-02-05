WWE’s The Singh Brothers Come Out in Support of Farmers in Protests against Farm Laws

Indian-origin WWE wrestler Sunil Singh aka Gurvinder Sihra and his brother Samir aka Harvinder Sihra have lent their support to the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. The Singh Brothers have shown solidarity via social media all the way from Florida. The Canada-born duo took to social networking platforms and wrote “#WeStandWithFarmers.”

Sunil took to his Instagram account to share a picture of hands wrapped with white bandage which reads, ‘WSWF’ meaning We Stand With Farmers. Along with the photo, he wrote a lengthy caption that said the biggest battle is currently underway on the cold streets of India. He said that people are fighting for their basic human rights and for their voices to be heard. The wrestler expressed that seeing such a scenario makes him feel truly emotional, sad and disheartening. It has been three months and counting but their hearts continue to be with all their Sikh, Muslim, Hindu, brothers, sisters and all farmers in India. Concluding his message, he addressed the supporters that their voices are starting to be heard by the world.

Samir also shared the same post on his Instagram handle. This comes months after Samir shared old pictures from the time the brothers were younger and spent the time in Punjab.

The duo had voiced their support to the protesting farmers back in December 2020 as well. Sunil shared a picture where he and his brother fellow pro wrestler Samir can be seen holding up a placard standing inside a wrestling ring. It read: ‘We stand with farmers’

Both Sunil and Samir are former 24/7 Champions and currently signed to WWE. The wrestling team of The Singh Brothers debuted in April 2017 on SmackDown.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi border points including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur since November last year. Demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws - (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 and Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020.