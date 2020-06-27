WWE’s Velveteen Dream Involved in a Car Accident

WWE NXT superstar Velveteen Dream (real name Patrick Clark) was involved in a car accident according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fistful.com.

Sean tweeted,” WWE has confirmed to me that Velveteen Dream was in a car accident today, and has been released from the hospital.”

Clark has not had an eventful week after his name came in the #SpeakingOut movement and WWE is apparently mulling releasing Clark with various media outlets reporting that the former NXT Tough Enough star’s days being numbered in the company.

Clark, 24, was accused of sending inappropriate photos to minors via Instagram months ago, but while he has denied the claims since. After many prominent pro-wrestlers including WWE talents were accused of sexual assaults and harassments, the company sent out a statement stating they are serious about cleaning up their roster.

Three pro-wrestlers, Ligero, Travis Banks and Jack Gallagher have already been released by WWE and there might be more firing over the #SpeakingOut movement.

Clark did not feature in the latest NXT episode last Wednesday and his possible angle with Dexter Lumis’ tag partner to take on the Undisputed Era also seems to have been nixed. Lumis is now set to face Rodrick Strong of the Undisputed Era.