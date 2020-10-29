WWW Star Becky Lynch Gives First Glimpse of Her Baby Bump in Shadow Picture

It was in May this year that Becky Lynch took the WWE world by surprise when she announced her pregnancy. The WWE Superstar is expecting her first child with partner, WWE star Seth Rollins.

Now, months after, Becky aka Rebecca Knox has shared an update via her official social media handle. The 33-year-old has treated her fans with a glimpse of her baby bump for the first time. Becky took to her Instagram stories and uploaded a black and white picture that features a shadow picture of Becky.

The picture seems to be taken after a workout session. It revealed how far she is from her pregnancy. The professional wrestler and actress had previously mentioned that the baby is due in December.

In an emotional moment, Becky gave up her title to WWE Money in the Bank women's champion Asuka. Becky posted a jacket of , “The Man, The G.O.A.T” and wrote, “I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I left that same building tonight with my new family.”

Colby Lopez, known by his ring name, Seth Collins broke the news of Becky's pregnancy on his Instagram page. The father-to-be's excitement knew no bounds as he penned a heartfelt note that said, "I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don't think I could have captured anything more beautiful. I can't put into words how much it means to me. December can't come soon enough!!(sic.)"

Becky is on a hiatus from the ring and no date for her return is known. However, she is keeping a decent presence on social media and also participated in the Black Live Matter movement.