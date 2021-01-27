WYC vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction FA Cup 2020-21 Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur have been quite lucky as far as their draws in the FA Cup is concerned. They played against Marine AFC in the FA Cup 3rd round, earlier this month where they managed to romp home by a 5-0 win at Rossett Park.

Now, this was their fourth victory across five competitive matches.

Jose Mourinho’s men will hope for another easy match when they take on Wycombe Wanderers. The London side has not been in good form in the Premier League, but they have managed to do well in the cup matches. They won against Preston North End by a margin of 4-0.

Wycombe Wanderers do not have any major injury concerns at the moment and will be able to field their best possible starting XI. As far as Tottenham Hotspur is concerned, they are still without the services of the injured midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. Mourinho also mentioned that Dele Alli will miss this game because he has been ruled out with a tendon injury.

WYC vs TOT FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Wycombe Wanderers probable line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ryan Allsop; Jack Grimmer, Josh Knight, Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Jacobson; Curtis Thompson, Dominic Gape; David Wheeler, Daryl Horgan, Fred Onyedinma; Scott Kashket

WYC vs TOT FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Tottenham Hotspur probable line-up vs Wycombe Wanderers: Joe Hart; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks; Gareth Bale, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura; Carlos Vinicius