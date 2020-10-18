News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Xavier Gipson Leads Stephen F. Austin Over Angelo St. 31-12

Xavier Gipson Leads Stephen F. Austin Over Angelo St. 31-12

Xavier Gipson caught two touchdown passes and scored on a punt return to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 3112 victory over DivisionII member Angelo State on Saturday night.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas: Xavier Gipson caught two touchdown passes and scored on a punt return to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 31-12 victory over Division-II member Angelo State on Saturday night.

Gipson finished with five receptions for 177 yards. His 37-yard punt return for a touchdown helped the Lumberjacks build a 14-10 halftime lead.

Trae Self was 11 of 27 for 197 yards passing, and threw touchdown passes of 90 and 76 yards to Gipson. DaLeon Ward had a 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for the Lumberjacks (2-3).

Zach Bronkhorst threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Cason Brown for Angelo State. Alfred Grear scored on a 38-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 18, 2020, 7:18 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...