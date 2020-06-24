XFT vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Beijing Ducks - Playing V, Basketball

Xinjiang Flying Tigers will be up against Beijing Ducks in their upcoming CBA League 2019-20 fixture scheduled for Wednesday, June 24.

The XFT vs BD match will commence from 5:30 pm and will be held in Taiwan.

In terms of performance, Xinjiang Flying Tigers are pretty much in form and are at number 2 on the points table, while Beijing Ducks are placed number 5.

Till now, Xinjiang Flying Tigers have won 24 out of the 31 matches that they have played. This also includes their latest win against Bayi Rockets. XFT had defeated them by 102-82 on June 22.

Out of the 32 matches that Beijing Ducks have played they have been on the winning side on 20 occasions and losing side of 12 matches. In their latest fixture, they lost to Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King.

Chinese Basketball League Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Beijing Ducks: XFT vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League XFT vs BD, Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Beijing Ducks Dream11 Point Guard: L.Zeng, C.Yi-Hsiang

CBA League XFT vs BD, Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Beijing Ducks Dream11 Shooting Guard: X.Wang, S.Fang

CBA League XFT vs BD, Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Beijing Ducks Dream11 Small Forward: C.Tang

CBA League XFT vs BD, Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Beijing Ducks Dream11 Power Forward: C.Yu

CBA League XFT vs BD, Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Beijing Ducks Dream11 Centre: Z.Fan, Z.Qi

CBA League XFT vs BD, Xinjiang Flying Tigers possible starting lineup vs Beijing Ducks: Z.Fan, Z.Qi, C.Yu, C.Tang, L.Zeng

CBA League XFT vs BD, Beijing Ducks possible starting lineup vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers: X.Wang, S.Fang, C.Yi-Hsiang, L.Chang, J.Lin