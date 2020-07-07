XFT Vs JNT Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League, Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers - Playing V, Basketball

Placed at the second standing in the Chinese Basketball League 2019-20 league table, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) will host their opponents Jilin Northeast Tigers (JNT) for their next outing on Tuesday. The CBA League 2019-20 XFT vs JNT fixing is scheduled to take place at 5.05pm IST on Tuesday, July 7. The Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers CBA League fixture will take place at the China Stadium.

The Flying Tigers have 4133 points in their kitty at the moment, scored in 37 games played so far. The team has won 28 matches, at the loss of 9 others. They also ensured a victory in their last match against Monkey King by 99-85.

Northeast Tigers, on the other hand, stand eighth in the CBA League points table, with 3967 points scored in 37 matches. The team has won 22 matches so far, defeating Golden Stars in their last outing by 91-80.

Chinese Basketball League Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers: XFT vs JNT Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League XFT vs JNT, Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Point Guard: Lingxu Zeng

CBA League XFT vs JNT, Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Shooting Guard: Ming Lian, Kelanbaike Makan

CBA League XFT vs JNT, Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Small Forward: Jiang Yuxing

CBA League XFT vs JNT, Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Power Forward: Cheng Zhong, Changdong Yu

CBA League XFT vs JNT, Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Centre: Zhou Qi, Huaibo Dai

CBA League XFT vs JNT, Xinjiang Flying Tigers possible starting lineup vs Jilin Northeast Tigers: Changdong Yu, Shirelijian Muxtar, Zhou Qi, Lingxu Zeng, Kelanbaike Makan

CBA League XFT vs JNT, Jilin Northeast Tigers possible starting lineup vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers: Cheng Zhong, Jiang Yuxing, Huaibo Dai, Jinming Cui, Ming Lian