XFT vs QE Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs Qingdao Eagles - Playing V, Basketball

Xinjiang Flying Tigers will play host to Qingdao Eagles in the upcoming CBA League 2019-20 match in Taiwan on June 25, Thursday. The CBA League 2019-20 Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs Qingdao Eagles will kick off at 5:05 pm.

Xinjiang Flying Tigers are pretty much in form and they are currently second on the points table. Whereas, Qingdao Eagles are 8th on the points table. Both sides have played 32 matches each.

Till date, XFT have only lost eight matches including their latest one in which they were defeated by Beijing Ducks by 67-78. On the other hand, QE defeated Bayi Rockets by 94-82 in their previous outing.

A total of 20 teams are participating in the 25th season of the Chinese Basketball League. These teams are Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions.

Chinese Basketball League Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs Qingdao Eagles: XFT vs QE Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League XFT vs QE, Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs Qingdao Eagles Dream11 Point Guard: W Lin, L Liu, L Zeng

CBA League XFT vs QE, Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs Qingdao Eagles Dream11 Shooting Guard: C Zhang

CBA League XFT vs QE, Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs Qingdao Eagles Dream11 Small Forward: Z Yi

CBA League XFT vs QE, Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs Qingdao Eagles Dream11 Power Forward: Q Wang

CBA League XFT vs QE, Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs Qingdao Eagles Dream11 Centre: Z Fan, L Chuanxing

CBA League XFT vs QE, Xinjiang Flying Tigers possible starting lineup vs Qingdao Eagles: L Liu, L Zeng, Z Fan, C Yu, Z Qi

CBA League XFT vs QE, Qingdao Eagles possible starting lineup vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers: W Lin, L Chuanxing, Q Wang, Z Yi, C Zhang