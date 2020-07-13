XFT vs SZA Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Shenzhen Aviators - Playing V, Basketball

Xinjiang Flying Tigers, who are currently at number two on the point table, will face minnows Shenzhen Aviators in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20 on Monday July 13. In the last game played on July 10, Flying Tigers defeated Brave Dragons 104-71. Shenzhen Aviators, on the other hand, were on the losing side in their previous fixture against the Eagles. The team lost by a significant margin of seven baskets, after the final score of the match got locked at 74-81. The CBA League 2019-20, Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Shenzhen Aviators match will commence from 5:05 PM in Taiwan.

Xinjiang Flying Tigers Vs Shenzhen Aviators: XFT vs SZA Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Point Guard: L Zeng, R Zifeng

Shooting Guard: K Makan, B Haotian

Small Forward: C Tang

Power Forward: C Yu

Centre: Z Fan, L Yiwen

Xinjiang Flying Tigers possible starting lineup vs Shenzhen Aviators: Z Fan, C Yu, C Tang, K Makan, L Zeng

Shenzhen Aviators possible starting lineup vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers: L Yiwen, B Haotian, R Zifeng, M Li, Q Gu