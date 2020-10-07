Yadav & Bumrah Anchor Mumbai To 57-run Win Over Rajasthan

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: Top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav scored a rapid half century and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah grabbed 4-20 as they anchored defending champion Mumbai Indians to an emphatic 57-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Yadav played a career-best IPL knock of 79 off 47 balls as Mumbai rattled 76 runs off the last six overs to post 193-4.

Bumrah had captain Steve Smith caught behind in his first over before claiming three late wickets to bowl out Rajasthan for 136 in 18.1 overs.

We strive to play with power, said Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, who added 49 runs off 29 balls with Quinton de Kock upfront.

We were not sure how the pitches were going to be, whether it will be helpful for our pace battery. But it was nipping around and its good to have guys who can exploit those conditions.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians both share the lead with eight points each but Delhi has a game in hand as Mumbai has played six matches.

Rajasthan, which started off well with back-to-back victories, has lost three in a row and is in the bottom half of the table with four points.

Rajasthan ran into early trouble when it was reduced to 12-3 inside the first three overs. Bumrah found the inside edge of Smiths mistimed pull shot and Sanju Samson sliced an easy catch to mid-on off Trent Boults sharp short pitch ball.

Jos Buttler (70) resisted briefly, hitting five sixes and four boundaries before he was smartly snapped up at long-on by Kieron Pollard in the 14th over.

Earlier, Yadav and Hardik Pandya showed the depth of power-hitting in the Mumbai squad by scoring at a rapid pace in the death overs after Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. Fast bowlers Ankit Rajpoot (0-42) and Tom Curran (0-33) returned with expensive figures off their three overs each as both Yadav and Pandya didnt miss out on any lose deliveries.

Yadav hit 11 fours and two sixes while Pandya hit two fours and a six as both batsmen kept on scoring at over 12 an over off the last 36 balls to setup a stiff target for Rajasthan.

I think losing wickets early doesnt help, Smith said. We havent been able to get a good start in the last three games. I dont think we need to panic too much. Its just about implementing our plans and playing good cricket for longer. It hasnt been good in the last three games. (We) need to turn it around and get some momentum.

