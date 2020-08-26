Yankees Activate Slugger Aaron Judge From Injured List

ATLANTA: The New York Yankees activated outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list before Tuesday game against the Atlanta Braves.

Judge was shelved with an ailing right calf after hitting .290 with nine homers and 20 RBIs in 17 games.

In other moves, the Yankees placed left-hander Luis Aviln on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, retroactive to Saturday.

The team also recalled infielder-outfielder Miguel Andjar and right-hander Brooks Kriske from its alternate training site.

