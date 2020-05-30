SPORTS

Yashaswini Deswal Claims Pistol Gold, Austria's Martin Strempfl Betters 'World Record Score' in Rifle

Yashaswini Deswal (Photo Credit: ISSF)

Yashaswini Deswal shot 243.6 to claim the top spot in 10m air pistol event, as Martin Strempfl shot one point more than the World Record to finish on top in the 10m air rifle at the 4th Online International Shooting Championship.

  Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 11:20 PM IST
Tokyo Olympics quota winner Yashaswini Deswal of India shot 243.6 to claim the top spot in 10m air pistol event of the 4th Online International Shooting Championship on Saturday.

Austria's Martin Strempfl, also a Tokyo Games quota winner, shot 253.8 (one point more than the World Record) to finish on top in the 10m air rifle.

He also shot 633.7, which is 0.2 point more than the qualification world record.

In the 10m air pistol event, Ashish Dabas (243.1) was second, while Anish Bhanwala finished third with 222.3 in an all-Indian affair.

Indian Rudrankksh Patil shot 251.7 to bag the second place in the 10m air rifle event, while Visnu Shivaraj Pandian was third with 226.5.

Shooters from 11 countries participated in the championship, an initiative of former India rifleman Shimon Sharif.

As is the norm, shooters participated in the championship by logging on to the Zoom platform from their respective locations and shot electronic targets set up in their houses, the screen for which was shared for the scores to be marked.

A former India shooter, Sharif has earned plaudits from shooters for his initiative at a time when the world is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


