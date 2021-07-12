Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Shooting

With 15 shooters in their contingent, India are entering Tokyo 2020 as favourites. India’s shooting team has been one the most successful units in the world with the likes of Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker in their ranks.

Yashaswini will enter the Tokyo Olympics as World Number one and with a bright chance of winning a medal. The 24-year-old shooter from Delhi has been consistently recording podium finishes in various competitions. Most recently during the 2021 ISSF Delhi World Cup, she won two gold medals – in 10 m air pistol event and women’s 10 m air pistol team event.

Yashaswini comes from a well off family. While her father is an IPS officer serving as Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, her mother is a Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in Panchkula.

India’s success at the 2010 Commonwealth Games inspired Yashaswini to take up shooting. She has already clinched nine medals on the world stage, including four gold medals, and it would not come as a surprise if she further enhances her resume by a podium finish in Tokyo.

Age - 24

Sports/Discipline - Shooting /10m air pistol

Working Ranking - 1

Major Achievements

ISSF World Cup

• Gold– 10 m air pistol, 2019 Rio de Janeiro

• Gold– 10 m air pistol, 2021 Delhi

• Gold– Women’s 10 m air pistol team, 2021 Delhi

• Silver– 10 m air pistol mixed team, 2019 Rio de Janeiro

• Bronze– 10 m air pistol mixed team, 2021 Delhi

• Bronze– Women’s 10 m air pistol team, 2021 Osijek

Asian Shooting Championships

Silver – 10 m air pistol mixed team, 2019 Doha

ISSF Junior World Championships

Gold – 10 m air pistol, 2017 Suhl

Asian Junior Shooting Championships

Silver – 10 m air pistol, 2014 Kuwait City

ISSF Junior World Cup

Gold– Women’s 10 m air pistol, Qabala

Women’s 10 m air pistol, Qabala Silver– 10 m air pistol, 2016 Suhl

10 m air pistol, 2016 Suhl Silver– Women’s 10 m air pistol team, 2016 Suhl

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Yashaswini qualified for Tokyo Games after winning her first gold medal in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol category at the Rio de Janeiro ISSF World Cup in September 2019.

Recent Performances

She will enter Tokyo after winning a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol women’s team event at the ISSF Osijek shooting World Cup last month. Three months ago, in March 2021, she won a gold medal in the women’s 10m air pistol in the ISSF World Cup Delhi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here