News18 » Sports
1-min read

Yashaswini Singh Wins Gold to Secure 9th Olympic Quota for India

Yashaswini Singh recorded 236.7 in the women's 10m air pistol finals in the Shooting World Cup to win gold.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2019, 8:22 AM IST
Yashaswini Singh Wins Gold to Secure 9th Olympic Quota for India
Yashaswini Singh is the former world junior champion. (Photo Credit: @OfficialNRAI)
Rio de Janeiro: Yashaswini Singh Deswal secured India's ninth Olympic quota in shooting after she fired her way to the women's 10m air pistol gold in the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

The 22-year-old former junior world champion recorded 236.7 in the eight-women final of the season's fourth World Cup for pistol and rifle shooters.

World no.1 Olena Kostevych of Ukraine claimed the silver with 234.8, while Serbia's Jasmina Milavonovic bagged the beonze with 215.7.

Yashaswini, a student of Economics, had also the topped the qualifications by a mile, aggregating a score of 582.

Annu Raj Singh (572) and Shweta Singh (568) bowed out in the qualifications, while Manu Bhaker shot an impressive 580 in the MQS (Minimum Qualification Score).

