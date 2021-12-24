Year Ender 2021: Follow On! Most Followed Athletes on Twitter This Year

The role of social media plays a significant role to influence and inspire generations, especially when it comes to athletes/sportspersons. From Roger Federer to Lewis Hamilton, from Alex Morgan to LeBron James, people globally are up to date on their fan favourite athletes. Be it posts after winning matches or accepting losses gracefully, as well as updates on their personal lives along with multiple brand endorsements, all allows sportspersons to an extensive fanbase as well. As we come to the end of 2021, here is the list of most-followed athletes on Twitter.

9. Wayne Rooney

The Manchester United legend has been an inspiration and an impact in the world of football as many youngsters growing up have seen the former Red Devil score bangers, absolute worldies and who can forget the stoppage time bicycle-kick against Manchester City to clinch a thrilling match. The former footballer has 17.1 Million followers on Twitter, and still counting.

8. Kevin Durant

American NBA (National Basketball Association) player Kevin Durant, popularly known as KD, is currently one of the best basketball players and is also one of the richest NBA players of all time. The Brooklyn Nets player has won multiple awards including being an Olympic Gold medallist three times, being awarded the FIBA World Cup Most Valuable Player. He is also a two-time NBA champion. KD at the moment has 19.2 Million followers on Twitter.

7. Gerard Pique

Spain and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique enters the list with 20 Million followers on Twitter. Other than being of the great football defenders, the Spanish baller is also widely known for the brands he endorses, his contributions to the development of football and his passion on the ground. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner is married to musician Shakira, who also has a huge fan base of her own.

6. Ronaldinho

Retired from football, but the party animal is still much in the headlines for his extravagant lifestyle, his contributions to football development and endorsing various brands. Ronaldinho, known as the ‘smiling assassin’, has a massive fan following all over the world. The magic which the forward produced on the field makes people love the sport. The Brazilian has won numerous awards globally, including winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup, being awarded the Ballon d’Or in 2005 and so on. Ronaldinho is also one of the most followed athletes on Instagram and at the moment, the former FC Barcelona player has 20.3 Million followers on Twitter.

5. Andres Iniesta

Former Spain footballer Andres Iniesta makes the list, another FC Barcelona player who has moved people with his footballing flares and skills. The 37-year-is popularly known for his World Cup-winning goal against the Netherlands in 2010 in South Africa and his magical performances for Barcelona. The Spaniard currently plays for FC Vissel Kobe in Japan and being widely known, Iniesta makes the list with 25.1 Million followers on Twitter.

4. Sachin Tendulkar

Cricketing legend and one of the most inspirational cricketers of all time, Sachin Tendulkar makes the list of most-followed athletes. Despite retiring in 2013, Tendulkar has a gargantuan fan following as his contribution to cricket has made him the legend he is today. Holding numerous records which may never be broken, the Master Blaster makes the most followed athletes list with 35.8 Million followers.

3. Virat Kohli

The list cannot be complete without adding Team India Test captain Virat Kohli. The swashbuckler has a massive 45.5 Million followers on Twitter and is also one of the most followed athletes on Instagram as well. Ever since Kohli’s introduction to cricket, the Indian batter has been breaking records, claiming wins, destroying opponents on the pitch with his batting prowess and has led Team India to numerous series wins.

2. LeBron James

One of the most popular basketball players and a legend as well, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James is widely known for his contributions to the NBA and is currently one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. In an 18-year career so far, James has earned $1 Billion and other than his earnings from basketball, James also has his own brands, has acted in movies and is an inspiration to all. The LA Lakers’ baller currently has 50.1 Million followers on Twitter.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese superstar who is known to be at the summit in all departments, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed athlete on Twitter and Instagram as well. The Manchester United forward has a stunning 93.4 Million followers and the fan base is only growing. Five Ballon d’Or’s, 2016 Euro winner and with multiple individual awards to his name, Ronaldo has inspired millions of people with his passion, fitness and love for football.

