Year Ender 2021: Neeraj Chopra Stands Tall on Tokyo Podium, Stamps it as His Year

The year 2021 will forever be known as the Neeraj Chopra year. There was hardly anyone who could have envisioned an Indian winning an athletics gold at the Olympics. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, there were high hopes from Neeraj regarding his performance and a few would have even expected a bronze but a gold was a far-fetched dream - and Neeraj realised it for billions.

Neeraj first topped the javelin throw qualification with a stunning 86.65m throw. In his first attempt itself, he smashed the qualification mark of 83.50m and made it to the finals. In the finals, Neeraj was the first to take the throw and set a fantastic marker with an 87.03m throw. In his second throw, he managed the distance of 87.58m that eventually won him the gold.

The video of his gold medal-winning throw went viral on social media and there was only one name on everyone’s lips that evening. Neeraj had captured everyone’s hearts with his well-shaped locks, honest words and hardworking attitude. He would go on to be felicitated by everyone in India and was even asked about his personal life but with an innocent, he brushed aside those questions and maintained that his focus remains on his sport.

TECHNIQUE

Biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz, who worked with Neeraj ahead of the Olympics, said it was the confidence from the qualification that the gold medallist carried forward in the finals.

“It is more a mental thing, that the others had to throw further now and Neeraj could wait (after the first two throws).

“Everybody could have a great first throw and then everyone else would have had this problem mentally. But he was the only one who did it, and Vetter could not adjust his technique to the conditions," Bartonietz explained to olympics.com.

Even though Bartonietz believed that the winning margin wasn’t very much, he agreed that on the day and in those conditions, Neeraj displayed the best technique.

“It can be said. Neeraj was the fastest, had a fast run-up. But 91cm is the difference with the Czech guy [Vadlejch]. That is just over 1 per cent (of the full throw). It is nothing actually. But the bottom line is that (Neeraj had) the furthest throw and the highest velocity with the optimal angle," he said.

Following his huge throws, Neeraj landed on his palms, something that he didn’t do before. Bartonietz explained both sides of the falling technique and said some great throws, like the world record by of 98.48m set by Jan Zelezny, has come like that but there is no real necessity to do it and one has to be very sharp.

While Johannes Vetter said that Neeraj used the new blocking technique to better his throw, it was more visible in the qualification than the finals. Neeraj’s strength rather lies in his gymnast-like flexible body and fast hand speed.

IMPACT

Neeraj’s gold medal at the Olympics has galvanised a whole sport in the country. While people did know Neeraj for his world junior record and silky, long locks, there was not much interest in javelin throw as a sport.

With the youngster standing on top of the highest podium possible, he made people turn their heads towards athletics and javelin throw.

After his victory, various videos of kids imitating javelin throw went viral on social media as the craze for the 23-year-old went through the roof.

Chopra had won the Arjuna award after the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in 2018 itself but this year, he was bestowed upon with the highest sporting honour in the country as he was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

Not just that, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh renamed the Army Sports Institute (ASI) stadium of Pune as ‘Neeraj Chopra Stadium’.

All of this after a career-threatening injury and a shoulder surgery that could have well ended all his hopes.

21 years after India’s first and second Olympic medals by Norman Pritchard (pre-independence), Neeraj made it possible once again. And this time, India’s national anthem was played in Tokyo for a medal in a sport that is one of the most global in the world.

