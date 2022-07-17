'Yet Again Demonstrated Her Exceptional Talent': PM Narendra Modi Lauds PV Sindhu on Winning Maiden Singapore Open Title

India badminton superstar PV Sindhu on Sunday won her maiden Singapore Open women’s title after beating reigning Asian Championships gold medallist Wang Zhi Yi in three games. Prime Narendra Modi extended his wishes via social media, calling Sindhu an ‘inspiration to upcoming players.’

Sindhu beat the 22-year-old Wang 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 to win her third title of the season.

Singapore Open: PV Sindhu Crowned Champion

“I congratulate P V Sindhu on winning her first ever Singapore Open title,” PM Modi posted on his official Twitter handle.

“She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players,” he added.

Sindhu said she was upset after exiting past in her recent tournaments in the quarters and semis and is hopeful that having crossed that hurdle, she would keep the momentum going.

“In the last couple of tournaments, there were hard-fought matches, and losing in the quarterfinals and semi-finals was a bit upsetting but each match mattered and finally I could get this,” Sindhu told reporters after her title win.

“I am very happy because after a long time coming here to Singapore and winning this, means a lot to me. I have finally crossed that level, I have got the win now and I hope the same tempo continues for the rest of the tournaments and I do well in the upcoming event,” she added.

Sindhu will next be in action at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham now.

“Right now it is time to just go and relax and then focus on the Commonwealth Games and hope I get a medal in that. Followed by that we have the world championships and Japan Open, of course, hope for a medal in that too. I have to be physically and mentally fit. My strength and conditioning coach Srikanth is there with me, so it should be okay,” the 27-year-old said.

Sindhu, who already has a silver and a bronze apart from the team gold from the Commonwealth Games, will be favourite to win the gold this time.

