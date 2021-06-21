CHANGE LANGUAGE
Yoga Day 2021: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Performs Yoga as He Sends Greetings
Yoga Day 2021: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Performs Yoga as He Sends Greetings

Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: Rijiju Twitter)

International Day of Yoga 2021: Kiren Rijiju and boxer Jyoti Gulia share videos of them performing yoga on the occasion.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sent his greetings on International Day of Yoga 2021 on Monday and performed some yoga, photographs and video of which were posted on social media by his handles. Along with a video of him performing yoga asanas, he wrote, “Yogasana helps build a healthy body and a strong mind. On the occasion of #InternationalDayOfYoga 2021, @KirenRijiju extends his warm greetings to all."

Boxer Jyoti Gulia also took to Twitter to post a video of herself performing yoga and wrote, “Yoga is to the body what meditation is to the mind! It has taught me to focus and channel my energy towards my goal."

PT Usha called yoga “the best way of life" as she posted a photograph of herself doing Nadi Shodhan pranayama.

“Yoga is the best way of life! It holds the secrets to our health and well being. Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga to everyone," she wrote on Twitter.

first published:June 21, 2021, 10:20 IST