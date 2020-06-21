'Yoga is a Gift Passed on to us from our Ancestors': Sportspersons Celebrate International Yoga Day

India prides itself in the history of yoga in the country and especially with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being a firm believer of the form of exercise, the International Yoga Day has taken a celebratory note for the last few years.

On this day amid the coronavirus pandemic, Modi stressed on the need for Yoga now more than ever.

“If our immunity is strong, it is of great help in defeating this disease. For boosting immunity, there are several techniques in Yoga, various ‘asanas' are there,” he said.

Sportspersons joined the celebration on Sunday with sprinter Muhammed Anas Yahiya encouraging his fans to take up yoga in order for the body and mind to get a "holistic development".

"Yoga is a gift passed on to us from our ancestors. On #InternationalYogaDay I encourage one and all to take it up for holistic development of the body and mind," Anas said on Twitter along with his pictures of performing yoga.

Yoga is a gift passed on to us from our ancestors. On #InternationalYogaDay I encourage one and all to take it up for holistic development of the body and mind. pic.twitter.com/esfPyi1wbe — Muhammed Anas Yahiya (@muhammedanasyah) June 21, 2020

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar posted a few pictures of his around kids and also him doing a yoga aasan while comparing it to life.

He captioned his photos, "Yoga is like life.. Its a balance of holding on and letting go.. Happy Yoga Day..."

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar posted a photograph of herself in a yoga pose and captioned her photograph, "Peaceful mind. Greatful heart. #Internationalyogaday2020."