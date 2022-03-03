'You Can do Better': Serena Williams Calls Out Newspaper For Wrongly Publishing Her Sister's Picture

American tennis superstar Serena Williams has called out New York Times after the newspaper wrongly published a picture of her sister Venus alongside a report on the former’s venture firm. The story was about ‘Serena Ventures’ raising over 100 million dollars fund and the publication not only used a picture of Venus for it but also incorrectly captioned it as Serena Williams.

In a tweet where she shared an image of the aforementioned story, the 40-year-old Serena wrote, “No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes."

No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/hvfCl5WUoz— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) March 2, 2022

NYT though has apologised for the mistake.

“This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper," read a tweet from NYT Business in reply to Serena’s post which went viral.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the 23 times Grand Slam winner Serena had talked about her legacy. “[My legacy is] something I don’t think about nor do I want. I don’t want to think about what I’m leaving," Williams said in an interview with fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

“I just think about who I am every single day behind closed doors and behind cameras. And that’s what I focus on,” she added.

