'You Know You’re Getting Old When...': Roger Federer Makes a Funny Remark About His Age on His 41st Birthday

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer shared an image on his social media platforms on the occasion of his 41st birthday on August 8.

Federer made a funny remark on his age. He wrote, “You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake. Thanks for all the amazing birthday wishes.”

You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake. 🤣 Thanks for all the amazing birthday wishes.🍷🍰🎈 pic.twitter.com/PG24ZyxvYr — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) August 8, 2022

The 41-year-old has been out of action for a very long time now due to knee injuries. He is expected to make a comeback in late September at the Laver Cup. After the Laver Cup, Federer is scheduled to compete in at an ATP 500 event in Basel.

The ace tennis player has been enjoying his time away from the court. He has no regrets over not travelling much in the last two years. He believes that he is happy enjoying some family time back at home.

In a statement to Tennis World USA, Federer says, “It gave me the opportunity to selectively sort out my travels and give something back. Many friends always came to see me, now I could turn it around. The tennis itinerary was sometimes excessive, especially with having to organise that for the children too,”

“It’s nice to have a break from that now, and for them too, although they miss the travelling. We have friends all over the world and have developed routines for them as well. We haven’t seen our friends in New York and Melbourne for a few years now,” the 41-year-old added.

“But I can honestly say that I am very happy at home. And that it is a great advantage that I can now make an appointment for a Tuesday morning in three weeks. And that I can actually do it without reality overtaking me. At times we miss travelling the world, and of course I also miss the sport, but also feel: life at home in a, let’s say, normal way, is also good,” Federer concluded.

